These Jewish celebrities want you to vote in today’s election
From top left, clockwise, Rashida Jones, Amy Schumer, Jason Alexander and Natalie Portman (Jones photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beverly Center; Schumer photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Alexander photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Portman photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

(JTA) — As Americans cast their ballots in today’s midterm election, Jewish celebrities are using social media to share their political views and urge voters to turn out to the polls. Here’s what some of the most famous Jews in the country had to say.

Amy Schumer did her part to support get-out-the vote efforts. The comedian — who has been very actively politically recently and even got arrested at an anti-Kavanaugh rally — shared a video of herself knocking on student doors at college dorms in Nevada.

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander posted a selfie after voting, saying there was “nothing to it.”

Comedian Billy Eichner shared his frustration with the state of gun safety in America and urged his followers to consider the issue when casting their ballots.

“Parks and Recreation” star Rashida Jones used a fortune cookie to get her message across.

 

My fortune channeling midterm vibes. VOTE!!

Actor and filmmaker Joseph Gordon-Levitt noted that he had already mailed in his ballot.

Comedian Chelsea Handler explained to her followers how to look up voting information.

Israel-born actress Natalie Portman shared a photo from a Vanity Fair shoot and asked her Instagram followers not to forget to vote.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared a video showing just how proud she is to vote.

 

I hope you are too. As the motto goes “Neither snow nor rain…stays…” THIS courier from getting to the polling place and casting my ballot. X,SJ

Josh Gad, of “Frozen” and “Book of Mormon” fame, shared an image of his family decked out in “I Voted” stickers.

Comedian Sarah Silverman called President Donald Trump a bully after he tweeted about illegal voting.

