Anti-Semitic fliers found in office on University of Rochester campus

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic fliers were discovered in an office on the campus of the University of Rochester.

The fliers were found on Monday morning on a printer at the Susan B. Anthony Institute for Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies at the upstate New York school’s River Campus, the local ABC affiliate 13WHAM reported.

“Anti-Semitic messages were faxed to a small number of University departments on Monday, Nov. 5,” university spokeswoman Sara Miller said in a statement. “These messages are reprehensible and cowardly, and they are contrary to the University’s values. The University Department of Public Safety is working with law enforcement to actively investigate this incident.”

The incident comes one week after a swastika drawn on a piece of paper was left inside an elevator on the Eastman School of Music campus in downtown Rochester.