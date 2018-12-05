PETA wants you to ‘bring home the bagel’ — not the bacon
The animal rights group PETA wants you to “bring home the bagels,” and stop using bacon as a metaphor. (JTA File Photo)

(JTA) — Opening the proverbial can of worms, PETA wants people to “Stop Using Anti-Animal Language.”

In so doing, the activist animal rights group may make our language just a little more Jewish.

The organization tweeted Tuesday a list of animal idioms and fauna-friendly alternatives.

Among the examples: Instead of “Kill two birds with one stone,” try “Feed two birds with one scone.” Don’t say “Beat a dead horse”; use “Beat a dead horse.”

“Words matter,” the group explained, “and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it.”

But one of the examples could also appeal to the kosher crowd: Instead of “Bring home the bacon,” PETA suggests “Bring home the bagels.” By replacing an animal product with a bakery offering, the group has also replaced a stereotypical non-kosher food with an ethnic Jewish one.

This was not lost on some tweeters:

PETA must have thought the phrase was special, too, because it changed its Twitter name to “PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980.”

