PETA wants you to ‘bring home the bagel’ — not the bacon

(JTA) — Opening the proverbial can of worms, PETA wants people to “Stop Using Anti-Animal Language.”

In so doing, the activist animal rights group may make our language just a little more Jewish.

The organization tweeted Tuesday a list of animal idioms and fauna-friendly alternatives.

Among the examples: Instead of “Kill two birds with one stone,” try “Feed two birds with one scone.” Don’t say “Beat a dead horse”; use “Beat a dead horse.”

“Words matter,” the group explained, “and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it.”

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

But one of the examples could also appeal to the kosher crowd: Instead of “Bring home the bacon,” PETA suggests “Bring home the bagels.” By replacing an animal product with a bakery offering, the group has also replaced a stereotypical non-kosher food with an ethnic Jewish one.

This was not lost on some tweeters:

lol the bagel one totally looks like it belongs on a list of how to make common phrases kosher 😂😂 (also the whole premise of that is stupid and so is PETA, I just found that one Jewishly amusing) — Rachel (@remreader93) December 5, 2018

I like how in sanitizing "bring home the bacon" to "bring home the bagel" they also made it kosher. Thanks PETA! — Jose Ordonez (@JoseMOrdonez1) December 5, 2018

PETA must have thought the phrase was special, too, because it changed its Twitter name to “PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980.”