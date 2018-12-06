EU Council approves declaration on fight against anti-Semitism

(JTA) — The Council of the European Union approved a declaration on the fight against anti-Semitism.

The declaration passed on Thursday in Brussels also calls for the development of a common security approach to better protect Jewish communities and Jewish institutions in Europe.

The proposal was promoted by Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the rotating Presidency of the European Council, which is made up of the heads of state or government of the member states, and was supported by E.U. Member States.

In its declaration, the Council acknowledges that Jewish communities in some EU countries feel particularly vulnerable to terrorist attacks, following an increase in violent incidents in recent years. It notes that anti-Semitic hatred remains widespread, as confirmed by the E.U.’s 2018 Fundamental Rights Agency report on anti-Semitism.

The declaration calls on member states to “adopt and implement a holistic strategy to prevent and fight all forms of anti-Semitism, as part of their strategies on preventing racism, xenophobia, radicalization and violent extremism,” according to a statement issued by the E.U. Council. It also calls on member states to increase their efforts to ensure security for Jewish communities, institutions and citizens.

The declaration also expresses concern that the situation for Jewish people has not substantially improved and that anti-Semitic hatred remains widespread, as well as that anti-Semitism can be disguised under the cover of political views. It also calls for an emphasis on the importance of Holocaust remembrance and education for all.

The European Jewish Congress called the declaration “unprecedented” in a statement praising its passage.

“This declaration is an important step in the fight against antisemitism because it provides a positive and concrete roadmap for the safeguarding of Jewish communities and strengthens the legislative tools for governments to fight hate and intolerance. Now we hope that each EU Member State will take the required and appropriate action, and that the European Commission and the European Parliament will monitor the progress made by each state against anti-Semitism,” EJC President Dr. Moshe Kantor said in a statement. “Today, we hope that the implementation of the provisions contained in this declaration will severely restrict the space for hate and that our Jewish communities will feel more safe in Europe.”

The World Jewish Congress said in a statement that it worked for several months with the Austrian government and European institutions, as well as the EJC, to draft the declaration. It praised the council for passing the declaration and called on the EU to appoint a Coordinator on Combatting Anti-Semitism.