Daily Guide to Jewish zooms, livestreams and other online resources

As the coronavirus pandemic forces many of us into our homes, new opportunities are being created every day to connect virtually. At 70 Faces Media (which includes The Jewish Telegraphic Agency, My Jewish Learning, Kveller, Alma, and The Nosher) we are creating new online experiences to connect people through Jewish rituals, food, books, and more. We’ll be adding new events every day. All times are EDT.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Rabbi Emily Cohen on Anxiety – 1 p.m.: Rabbi Cohen will be sharing tips and her thoughts about managing stress and fear over on Alma’s Instagram.

My Jewish Learning Virtual Minyan – 4 p.m.: A place for people to come together each day for a few minutes of Torah teaching and a group recitation of the Mourner’s Kaddish. For more information go here and sign up to join here.

Pre-Shabbat Torah – 5 p.m.: Rabbi Isaiah Rothstein will share some thoughts on the weekly Torah portion live on the My Jewish Learning Facebook page.

Kveller Shabbat for Families – 5:30 p.m.: Portland-based singer Alicia Jo Rabins will be leading a Shabbat with songs for families with kids ages 0-10, but all are invited. Join the zoom here.

Friday Night Shabbat Livestreams: Check out the My Jewish Learning guide to watching live Kabbalat Shabbat services.