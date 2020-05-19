How to make cheesecake in your Instant Pot

This recipe originally appeared on The Nosher.

A quick search for “Instant Pot recipes” will yield hundreds of ideas for savory dishes — everything from chilis, pasta, soups, casseroles, and more.

But did you know that you can also use your Instant Pot to make dessert? And that your Instant Pot just happens to make the very best cheesecake?

While cheesecake is not time-consuming or difficult to prepare, there are a few tips to ensure a smooth, creamy filling with no cracking. You want to make sure that all of your ingredients are completely at room temperature — especially the cream cheese. If it’s even a bit chilled it will not incorporate evenly into your other ingredients, leaving you with bits of the cream cheese throughout the filling.

You also want to thoroughly scrape down the sides of the mixer after each ingredient addition. You’ll get any thicker parts of the batter that typically collect around the sides of the bowl down into the center so that they get mixed in completely with the rest of the batter.

Finally, you want to bake the cheesecake in a “bain-marie” — or water bath. By placing the springform pan into a larger pan filled partly with water, you insulate the filling and at the same time create steam as the water heats up. Both of these factors are what is key to achieving a smooth cheesecake with no cracks.

Filling your Instant Pot with a bit of water and placing the cheesecake on a trivet inside creates an ideal cooking environment, and results in perfect cheesecake in about 30 minutes!

I paired this creamy cheesecake with an easy fudge sauce, making this an ideal dessert for Shavuot — or any time you are craving some indulgence.

Ingredients:

For the fudge sauce:

1/3 cup chocolate chips

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon sugar, divided

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, divided

For the cheesecake:

1 cup graham cracker (or other cookie) crumbs

4 tablespoons butter

(2) 8-ounce packages cream cheese, at room temperature

1 1/4 cup sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup flour

Directions:

1. To make the fudge sauce: Combine chocolate chips, 2 tablespoons butter, 3/4 cup sugar, water, and corn syrup in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring continuously. Simmer for 5 minutes, remove from heat and stir in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Let cool completely and store covered, in the fridge (bring to room temperature before using).

2. Place 1 1/2 cups water into the stainless steel insert; put the trivet in.

3. Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a medium bowl and add 1 tablespoon sugar and the graham cracker crumbs — stir to combine. Press into the bottom and halfway up the sides of a 7-inch springform pan; place in the freezer.

4. Beat the cream cheese and remaining 1/2 cup sugar for 2 minutes; scrape down the sides. Add the eggs, sour cream and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla and beat until completely smooth. Scrape down the sides. Add the flour and beat once more.

5. Scrape the batter over your prepared crust and place on the trivet. Place the lid on top, close, and seal. Set to cook on “high” pressure and set the timer for 30 minutes.

6. When the time is up, carefully remove the lid according to your manufacturer’s instructions. Blot any moisture that is on the cheesecake and let cool for 5 minutes. Carefully remove from the Instant Pot and let cool completely. Chill in the fridge overnight.

7. To serve, either pour the fudge sauce over and cut into slices or pass the sauce separately. Serves 8-10.