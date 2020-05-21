You’re invited! Play JTA’s quiz show, ‘You Call That News?!?,’ every Thursday evening on Zoom

(JTA) — If you’re reading this, you’re almost certainly committed to knowing what’s going on in the Jewish world. That means you could be the next winner of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s new weekly news quiz, “You Call That News?!?”

Join us on Zoom every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time for a fast-paced and fun game show hosted by educator and quiz show impresario Rabbi Benjamin Resnick. Sign up here to get a reminder before each week’s game.

Relive the fun from our first week by watching the video below, then scroll down for instructions about how to play.

width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Here’s how to play “You Call That News?!?”: