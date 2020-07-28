Join us and Kveller today at 1 p.m. EDT to talk Jewish pandemic parenting

Parenting during this pandemic has been hard since the moment in March that schools closed and child care evaporated.

Now, families are facing the question of whether and how to send their children back to school — a decision that, no matter where one lands, can bring shaming in addition to health risks and continued stress.

We’re working with Kveller, the Jewish parenting website that, like JTA, is part of 70 Faces Media, to help parents understand and navigate this unprecedented moment and the freighted choices it requires.

Today, join the first live event in this series to hear three parents weigh in pandemic parenting and the upcoming school year. The guests: Rabbi Seth Goren, a single dad of one; Meg Keene, the founder of A Practical Wedding and mother of two; and Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, a mother of three whose work includes “Nurture the Wow: Finding Spirituality in the Frustration, Boredom, Tears, Poop, Desperation, Wonder, and Radical Amazement of Parenting.”

Please join the event at 1 p.m. ET here. And reach out to let us know what you’re looking for from this series.