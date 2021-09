(JTA) — [INSERT SEINFELD PUN/JOKE]

All nine seasons of “Seinfeld” are heading to Netflix on Oct. 1, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

The show had been available on Hulu for years. Netflix bought the rights for 2021 in 2019.

Jerry Seinfeld released a joke statement on the news to Variety.

“Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us,” Seinfeld said.