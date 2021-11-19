We’re basically getting another Thanksgivukkah this year — here are 15 recipes for it

This article originally appeared on The Nosher.

Way back in 2013, American Jews got the ultimate holiday gift: the convergence of Thanksgiving and Hanukkah.

Sweet potato kugel, cranberry filled sufganiyot, turkey-shaped challah and, of course, the menurkey (Turkey menorah) became delicious, beautiful expressions of our Americanness and Jewishness. We were able to gather with family and get double our return on that family time: We did two holidays in one.

This year, Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 25 and Hanukkah starts almost immediately after, on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 28. It’s not quite another Thanksgivukkah, but it’s close. Add the pandemic into the mix, and the fact that many families may not have taken the opportunity to gather together, and this year’s holiday weekend presents a very special chance to celebrate twice as hard.

If you are as excited as we are, here is a list of recipes perfect for this year’s Thanksgiving-Hanukkah convergence. Start planning your menu!

Cranberry Challah Donuts

Leftover Stuffing Latkes

Pumpkin Challah Rolls

Cranberry Sauce Stuffed Challah

Turkey-Shaped Challah

Butternut Squash and Sage Challah

Libyan Pumpkin Dip

Turkey, Cranberry and Mashed Potato Knishes

Sweet Potato Latkes With Toasted Marshmallows

Cranberry Applesauce

Turkey Matzah Ball Soup

Sweet Potato and Pecan Kugel

Cakey Crunch Sweet Potato Kugel

Dairy-Free Chocolate Tahini Pie

Bourbon Pecan and Chocolate Gelt Pie