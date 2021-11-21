1 Israeli killed and 4 injured after Hamas assailant opens fire in Jerusalem’s Old City

(JTA) — An Israeli man in his 30s is dead and four others were injured after a Hamas assailant opened fired with a submachine gun in Jerusalem’s Old City Sunday morning.

The shooting took place near an entrance to the Temple Mount. Police opened fire on the scene of the attack and killed the shooter, who the official Hamas television station identified as Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a 42-year-old member of the terrorist group who lived in Shuafat in East Jerusalem, according to The Times of Israel.

A video shared on social media showed several people running in the Western Wall plaza at the time of the shooting.

Israel’s Minister of Public Security Omar Barlev said the attack appeared to have been planned ahead of time.

“The terrorist was a member of Hamas’s political branch who regularly prayed in the Old City. His wife fled abroad three days ago and he used standard weapons that are not commonly available in Israel,” Barlev said at the scene of the attack, according to The Times of Israel.

Three of those wounded in the attack were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, while one man who was critically injured was taken to the Hadassah Mount Scopuse, where he was pronounced dead.

“A victim with a serious head injury, who was in his 30s, was evacuated [to the hospital] while receiving CPR, with no vital signs. A trauma team continued the CPR but was forced to pronounce his death,” Hadassah said.