Had American Jewish scholar Bethamie Horowitz been asked 10 years ago about the big story in American Jewish life, she might have talked about decline. But more recent studies underscore what Horowitz says is the remarkable strength and resilience of American Jewish life: its numeric stability and the growing diversity in ways Americans express their Jewishness.

Israeli journalist and author Shmuel Rosner has spent his career studying Israeli and American Jewish identity and recently published a book arguing that Israeli Judaism is a new breed of Jewish culture that needs to be understood within its unique context. He says the challenges in the relationship between American and Israeli Jews exist because they don’t properly understand each other.

In the video above, join Horowitz, Rosner and moderator Ari Hoffman for a fascinating discussion of the world’s two largest Jewish communities and their evolving relationship, as part of the Z3 2021 Futures Workshop.