Dovid Efune, 37, publisher of The New York Sun

Dovid Efune, the publisher of The New York Sun and former CEO and editor-in-chief of the Algemeiner, was selected as one of the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch (formerly 36 Under 36). This distinction honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community. The New York Sun, a right-of-center newspaper that folded in 2008, was brought back online in 2021 to provide what Efune called “journalism that’s so lacking in today’s media environment: values-based, principled and constitutionalist.” Efune lives on the Upper West Side.

New York Jewish Week: How does your Jewish identity or experience influence your work?

Efune: The sages of ancient Israel spoke of three pillars upon which the world is upheld: justice, truth and peace, each dependent on the other. Journalism is the pursuit of truth. When the truth is uncovered in the name of real justice, then the cause of peace is advanced.

Do you have a favorite inspiring quote?

“Courage is the first of human qualities because it is the quality by which all others are guaranteed.” — Winston Churchill

What’s a fun/surprising fact about you?

I have no formal secular education beyond the age of 11.

What is your favorite place to eat Jewish food in New York?

Wolf & Lamb kosher steakhouse.

