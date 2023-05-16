Sam Morrison, 28, comedian and writer

Sam Morrison, 28, is a comedian and writer who lives in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Earlier this year, he made his late-night TV debut on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and his “Jewish through and through” Off-Broadway solo comedy show, “Sugar Daddy” — about mourning the loss of his partner to COVID-19 — earned widespread critical acclaim. A native of Sarasota, Florida, the self-described “anxious, asthmatic, gay diabetic Jew” tells us: “I found a home in NYC writing, performing, acting and playing Ultimate Frisbee with my least athletic friends.”

What’s a fun/surprising fact about you?

My bar mitzvah was at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. I broke my leg a week before the trip and did it in crutches! The pictures are hilarious (and sad). If you ask nicely I’ll send them to you.

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

My grandma Harriet Ansell. Shoutout to Grammy always.

How does your Jewish identity or experience influence your work?

As a loudmouthed overthinker with a weird affinity for dark humor, my show is Jewish through and through. When you add that with anxious, asthmatic, gay diabetic, I’m really about as annoying as they come. Follow me on Instagram!

What is your favorite place to eat Jewish food in New York?

Frankel’s in Greenpoint is a neighborhood GEM. The breakfast sandwiches always hit.

In one sentence, what was your best experience as a Jewish New Yorker?

When we were toddlers, my grandmother snuck my siblings and me into the US Open. Don’t ask me how.

How can people follow you online?

@samuelhmorrison

