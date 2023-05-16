Susan Korn, 37, designer and creative director

Susan Korn is the 37-year-old founder, CEO and creative director of Susan Alexandra, a NYC-based brand focused on jewelry, accessories, homewares and more. In recent years, Korn’s whimsical, colorful designs have recently branched out into colorful, modern Judaica collections focused on Hanukkah, Shabbat and Passover. In addition, Korn hosts Jewish holiday-themed events at her Lower East Side flagship.

How does your Jewish identity or experience influence your work?

I am obsessed with Jews — they are my favorite thing in the world. I try to encapsulate all the color, humor, warmth and tradition into my work; all elements resonant in Jewish culture.

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

Larry David

What’s a fun/surprising fact about you?

I can identify plants just by looking at them, I’m a great intuitive chef and I love rodents.

Do you have a favorite inspiring quote?

“You are where you’re meant to be.” — Unknown

Was there a formative Jewish experience that influenced your life path?

My Grandmother Rose (may her memory be a blessing) was a Holocaust survivor. Growing up in the shadow of this horrible trauma has shaded the way I view the world and pain.

What is your favorite place to eat Jewish food in New York?

My kitchen or Moishe’s Bakery

What is your favorite book about New York?

Anything Issac Bashevis Singer

In one sentence, what was your best experience as a Jewish New Yorker?

Hosting a Fashion Week bat mitzvah

What are three spots in NYC that all Jewish New Yorkers should visit?

Russ + Daughters Cafe, the Jewish Museum and the Susan Alexandra store

How can people follow you online?

@Susan_Alexandra