Israeli pop star Netta films her newest music video in the streets of Manhattan

(New York Jewish Week) — Israeli pop star and Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai, who goes by the stage name Netta, premiered a catchy new song on Wednesday. Its accompanying music video was filmed exclusively on the streets of New York City.

In the video for “Everything,” directed by Katie Paul, a dancer known for her dynamic work, Barzilai can be seen dancing and singing across Chinatown and Lower Manhattan — in the area close to the Eldridge Street Synagogue, a landmarked Ashkenazi house of worship that opened in 1887 and is now a museum.

On Twitter, Barzilai described “Everything” as “a heartfelt song about the frustration of having someone in your life that is clearly sleeping on what a gem you are.”

In the video, Barzilai sings as she marches on Canal Street in a bright Tommy Hilfiger bomber jacket. She also dances on the road that approaches the Manhattan Bridge Arch and Collonade — wearing a sparkling pink outfit and silver shades — and dons a sheer green tulle dress while surrounded by dancers and skaters at the Les Coleman Skatepark that’s under the Manhattan Bridge.

Barzilai, who co-wrote “Everything” with Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, told the Israeli media that the song had been “sitting in her drawer for four years.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself, learning my value as both an artist and a human being, and waiting for the moment when I could come back to this song and whole-heartedly bring it to life,” the singer said in a press statement. “That moment is NOW and I am ready to share it with the world!”

Barzilai became known internationally after she won the 2018 Eurovision with her song “Toy,” a quirky, feminist rallying cry that featured her signature looper beats, powerful vocals and even some onstage clucking. She is the fourth Israeli to ever win the popular European song contest, and sang in the recent 2023 Eurovision, garnering a respectable third place. She also played herself in the Netflix movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”

The singer was born in Hod HaSharon, Israel; her father is of Ashkenazi descent and her mother has Sephardi and Mizrahi heritage. She spent six years of her childhood in Nigeria, where her father worked, and the country shaped her style and passion for music — she has collaborated with Nigerian singer Mr Eazi on her song “Playground Politica.”

Barzilai was at Hudson Yards last week for a Pride Live Stonewall Day event, performing alongside Christina Aguilera, who just announced an upcoming concert in Israel. She also performed in the city’s Pride Parade last year.

Barzilai will be back in New York this fall, as part of her global “Wonderful” tour — she’ll be performing at Irving Plaza on November 8.