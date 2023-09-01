Adam Sandler’s ‘You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’ is the highest-rated movie of his career

(JTA) — The reviews are in: “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” is the best-reviewed movie of Adam Sandler’s blockbuster-filled career. It’s a hit with streaming audiences, too.

The Netflix movie about teen drama and the hallowed Jewish coming of age ceremony co-stars his real-life wife and daughters. That casting decision has generated some criticism in the era of the “nepo baby” debate about nepotism in Hollywood, but that hasn’t taken away from the fact that the film has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the reviews aggregator site.

That means 96% of online reviewers surveyed by the site had an overall positive reaction to the film. That’s higher than both his wildly popular 1990s comedies (such as “Billy Madison,” which scored a 40%) and his more acclaimed dramas (such as “Uncut Gems,” which scored a 91%).

Director Sammi Cohen told Kveller that “it’s a dream come true.”

“It’s a little surreal, and it took a while to sink in. I grew up loving ‘Billy Madison’ and loving [Sandler]. It has nothing to do with him being Jewish. He’s just an icon. So yeah, it’s all been very surreal and amazing,” Cohen said.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency and its sister brands have followed the craze over the movie since its debut late last month. Read on for more coverage.

