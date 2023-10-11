Former soccer star and other Israeli athletes are among those killed in Israel-Hamas war

(JTA) — As Israel’s war with Hamas intensifies, all aspects of Israeli life have been affected — including sports. Games have been canceled in Israel’s professional basketball and soccer leagues. International qualifying matches have been postponed.

But most tragically, the Israeli sports world is mourning the loss of a number of athletes who have died since the violence began on Saturday.

Eden Nimri, a swimmer with international competition experience, was killed while fighting Hamas militants in the southern Israeli village of Nahal Oz. Nimri, who was 22, was a lieutenant in the Israeli Defense Forces and was commanding a drone unit.

Nimri represented Israel at the 2018 European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, where she finished 30th. She also competed at the International School Sport Federation’s 2017 World Championships and at the 2014 Mediterranean Cup.

“Eden was an amazing girl, a good friend, competitive, extremely hardworking, highly self-disciplined, worked hard, always aimed high, set goals and met them,” the Israel Swimming Association wrote on Instagram.

Former Israeli soccer star Lior Asulin was also among the more than 1,200 victims of the war. He was killed one day after his 43rd birthday while attending a music festival in southern Israel, where Hamas operatives gunned down 260 people and took many hostage.

Asulin played as a striker for numerous top Israeli teams during a professional career that spanned from 1997-2017, during which he tallied 176 goals. “The Hapoel Tel Aviv club bows its head and sends condolences and strength to Lior’s family at this difficult time,” one of his former clubs said in a statement.

The club announced that youth coach Alon Shamli was also killed in the attacks.

Mai Naim, whose grandfather Shlomo Sharaf is one of Israel’s most successful soccer coaches, was also killed at the music festival near Kibbutz Reim. Naim, who was 22, had decided to attend the event at the last minute, according to her friends. As the violence broke out, Naim sought shelter in nearby Kibbutz Be’eri but was pursued and gunned down.

Sharaf coached Maccabi Haifa to three championships and was manager of Israel’s national soccer team from 1992-1999.

Israel’s national Football Association issued a statement: “In these sad, painful days, moments that the mind and soul find difficult to contain, we wish to offer our condolences to the families of those killed, wish the injured a speedy recovery and emphasize the commitment of the Football Association to take an active and central part in any assistance required and in any way possible to bring comfort to a wounded and pain-filled country.”

As the stories of Israel’s many victims and their families continue to emerge, athletes and teams in the United States and around the world have offered messages of support for Israel — including Israeli-American pitcher Dean Kremer and MLB star Alex Bregman.