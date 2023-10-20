The Jewish Sport Report: Your Jewish guide to the new NHL season

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

The NHL is more Jewish than you think

The NHL season is underway, and the league is chock full of Jewish players to watch.

You may know some of the stars, like Jack Hughes, Adam Fox and Zach Hyman. But there are actually 11 known Jewish players who started the season on an NHL roster, plus a few veterans and prospects currently vying for a spot, too.

Here are the Jewish players on NHL teams:

Jakob Chychrun , Ottawa Senators defenseman

, Ottawa Senators defenseman Adam Fox , New York Rangers defenseman

, New York Rangers defenseman Cole Guttman , Chicago Blackhawks center

, Chicago Blackhawks center Jack Hughes , New Jersey Devils center

, New Jersey Devils center Luke Hughes , New Jersey Devils defenseman

, New Jersey Devils defenseman Quinn Hughes , Vancouver Canucks defenseman

, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zach Hyman , Edmonton Oilers left winger

, Edmonton Oilers left winger Luke Kunin , San Jose Sharks center

, San Jose Sharks center Devon Levi , Buffalo Sabres goaltender

, Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jake Walman , Detroit Red Wings defenseman

, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jason Zucker, Arizona Coyotes left winger

Read our full Jewish NHL season preview right here.

Halftime report

“I AM A JEW.” A group of 19 current and former Jewish MLB players — almost all of whom have played and/or coached for Team Israel — participated in a video the team shared yesterday, calling for fans to stand up against antisemitism and in support of Israel. The video features Alex Bregman, Ryan Braun, Shawn Green, Kevin Youkilis, Ian Kinsler and many others.

PROUD. Speaking of Team Israel, Kinsler, who has played for and managed Israel, donned his blue and white jersey this week when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ Game 3 ALCS matchup against the Houston Astros.

MAY HER MEMORY BE A BLESSING. Another Israeli star athlete has been identified among the more than 1,400 killed in the war. Karina Pritika, 23, a former rhythmic gymnast, was one of the more than 250 victims at the desert music festival where former soccer star Lior Asulin was also killed.

OFF-PITCH. Yeshiva University is known for its vaunted basketball program, but the Maccabees’ soccer team is also solid, starting the season with a 5-1-2 record. The New York Times looked at how the Orthodox school’s athletes are responding to the violence in Israel, on and off the pitch.

MARCHING ON. Following their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets last week, the Maccabi Raanana basketball team continued their U.S. tour in Cleveland, where they lost 120-89 to the Cavaliers. “The fact that we’re continuing to play these games, we’re representing Israel and we’re competing, I think it gives people hope,” said assistant coach Abe Kuhn. At the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Raanana players warmed up in shirts with the names and faces of Israeli hostages.

RED CARDS. Across European soccer, a few players have faced consequences for their reactions to the Israel-Hamas war. Dutch player Anwar El Ghazi was suspended by his Bundesliga club Mainz for a social media post about the conflict. In France, Nice defender Youcef Atal is being investigated on charges “of defending terrorism”after posting an allegedly antisemitic video.

NOT A FAN. The Tottenham Hotspur club is known for its strong Jewish ties. They also feature the Premier League’s only Israel player, Manor Solomon. So how has the club responded to the war in Israel? The Athletic spoke to Tottenham fans to find out. Spoiler alert: many are unhappy with their team.

SPEAKING OUT. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a longtime supporter of Israel, spoke with Jewish ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap about the ongoing war. “I had the privilege to go there and to see what’s happened this week, and it’s just sad,” Kraft said in the clip.

ON THE RISE. MLB veteran and former Team Israel pitcher Craig Breslow has emerged as a leading candidate in the Boston Red Sox’s search for a new baseball boss, following last month’s firing of fellow Jewish Yale graduate Chaim Bloom. Breslow has worked for the Chicago Cubs since 2019 but still lives in the Boston area.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend

⚾️ IN BASEBALL…

The Championship Series are nearing their end, as the World Series rapidly approaches. Catch Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers in a pivotal Game 5 tonight at 5:07 p.m. ET and Garrett Stubbs and the Philadelphia Phillies against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 tonight at 8:07 p.m. ET. The NLCS then continues Saturday at 8:07 p.m., and the ALCS continues on Sunday at 8:03 p.m. ET.

🏒 IN HOCKEY…

Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators play Jake Walman and the Detroit Red Wings Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, while Adam Fox and the New York Rangers face the Seattle Kraken Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

🏈 IN FOOTBALL…

It’s Week 7 in the NFL — wow that was fast — and all four Jewish players are in action.

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET: Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns face the Indianapolis Colts.

and the Cleveland Browns face the Indianapolis Colts. Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET: Jake Curhan and the Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals.

and the Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals. Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET: A.J. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers play the Denver Broncos.

and the Green Bay Packers play the Denver Broncos. Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET: Greg Joseph and the Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

The NBA Preseason is wrapping up, with the regular season set to tip off next week. Catch Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards in their final tune-up tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Toronto Raptors.

⛳️ IN GOLF…

David Lipsky is in action at the Zozo Championship in Japan this weekend.

🏎️ IN RACING…

If the all-Texas ALCS isn’t enough, the Formula One United States Grand Prix is this weekend in Austin. Watch Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll on the grid Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

New kits

Friend of the Jewish Sport Report Ethan Zohn, the former “Survivor” winner and longtime Maccabi USA soccer player, is leading an effort to raise $100,000 to support Maccabi USA to help support young athletes competing in this year’s Pan Am Maccabi Games in Argentina. Zohn helped design this new Maccabi soccer jersey that will be at the centerpiece of the fundraiser — with all the money being raised through sponsorships.