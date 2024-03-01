The Jewish Sport Report: This Jewish club is breaking a nearly 60-year drought in Argentine football

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

(JTA) — Hello and happy March! Baseball’s opening day is this month, Formula One returns this weekend and March Madness is approaching. It’s a good time to be a sports fan.

It’s also been a good year for Zach Hyman and Domantas Sabonis, both of whom have had dominant seasons in their respective sports. Hyman scored his 40th goal on Wednesday, a career-high and the third-most in the NHL this year. According to one hockey aficionado, Hyman is at least the second Jewish player to reach the 40-goal mark — Jack Hughes netted 43 last year.

In the NBA, Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, has continued his ascension to superstardom. Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounding — both total rebounds and rebounds per game — and has a league-best 21 triple-doubles. He became the sixth player ever to record 20 triple-doubles in a single season.

Not bad 💪

A Jewish soccer club returns to tournament play in Argentina

For the first time since 1967, a national soccer tournament in Argentina is featuring a Jewish club.

Náutico Hacoaj, which represents the prominent Hacoaj (“strength” in Hebrew) Jewish community center and sport club in Buenos Aires, is competing in the Torneo Promocional Amateur (Amateur Promotional Tournament), which is part of professional Argentine football’s lower tier.

Hacoaj — the same club where tennis star Diego Schwartzman got his start — is the first Jewish team to appear in the tournament since Buenos Aires’ Organización Hebrea Macabi was the undefeated champion in 1967.

“Hacoaj is proud to represent the Argentine Jewish community in this tournament,” Sebastián Salmun, Hacoaj’s soccer secretary, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It is also one more opportunity to make our position clear: defend Israel every minute, demand justice and the release of all those kidnapped by terrorism.”

After the victory, which ESPN called “historic,” the team posed with a banner honoring Israel. They play their next match Sunday. Read more about Hacoaj here.

Halftime report

EMH-OFF THE FIELD. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff met this week with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to learn about the work of Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. They also spoke with former MLK speechwriter Clarence B. Jones, who was featured in the foundation’s Super Bowl ad last month.

THERE’S ALWAYS NEXT YEAR. Yeshiva University’s men’s basketball team lost the Skyline Conference Championship last Sunday, falling to Farmingdale State College 87-68. Y.U. coach Elliot Steinmetz (father of MLB prospect Jacob Steinmetz) reflected on playing an entire season during the war in Israel: “This season didn’t matter at all on the court,” he wrote in a thread on X.

DEAL OR NO DEAL. One of the bigger storylines in the MLB on the eve of the 2024 season will be Alex Bregman’s future with the Houston Astros. Bregman, who has played his entire 8-year career with the Astros while winning two World Series titles, is entering the final year of his contract. Astros general manager Dana Brown told MLB.com that the club plans to offer the third baseman an extension. “He is a pillar, and we would like to keep him around,” Brown said.

ROSEN THORNS. Former first-round pick Josh Rosen hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2021. But this week, the quarterback found himself trending on social media after his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, shared a post that reminded some fans of a now infamous tweet expressing confidence in Rosen — whom the team traded shortly afterward.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at 10:30 p.m. Avdija missed a few games with a heel injury but returned Thursday night. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 8 p.m. In the G League, Ryan Turell and the Motor City Cruise host the Westchester Knicks tomorrow at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m, while Amari Bailey and the Greensboro Swarm host the Delaware Blue Coats tonight at 7 p.m. and face the Grand Rapids Gold Sunday at 3 p.m.

🏒 IN HOCKEY…

Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators host Jason Zucker and the Arizona Coyotes tonight at 7 p.m. Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Seattle Kraken Saturday at 4 p.m. and host the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday at 9 p.m. Quinn Hughes, Mark Friedman and the Vancouver Canucks play the Anaheim Ducks Sunday at 8 p.m. In the PWHL, Samantha Cogan and Toronto play Ottawa tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.; Kaleigh Fratkin, Aerin Frankel and Boston face Montreal tomorrow at 4 p.m.; and Abbey Levy and New York host Minnesota Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

🏎️ IN RACING…

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will look to get off to a strong start as the new Formula One season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday at 10 a.m.

⛳️ IN GOLF…

David Lipsky, Ben Silverman, Max Greyserman and Daniel Berger are all competing in the Cognizant Classic in Florida this weekend.

⚽️ IN SOCCER…

Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest play Liverpool Saturday at 10 a.m. Liverpool is in first place in the Premier League, while Turner’s squad is 17th — one slot away from relegation.

Can you tell we’re excited for baseball season?

In our now recurring segment, here’s a clip of a Jewish player dominating during a Spring Training game, as Oakland A’s second baseman Zack Gelof belts his second home run of the spring. Gelof has four hits in five games so far.