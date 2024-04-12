The Jewish Sport Report: A Jewish comedian makes his pitch for baseball history

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

(JTA) — Hello, Jewish sports fans! In this week’s Jewish Sport Report, we’ve got a touching baseball story, plus big Israeli sports news and injury and contract updates from college basketball and the NHL.

Let’s get to it!

Jewish comedian Eitan Levine is on a mission to make baseball history

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the unclaimed record for most ceremonial first pitches thrown by one person in a baseball season would be 40. So New York City-based comic Eitan Levine is shooting for 50.

For Levine, the journey is both very fun and very personal. He hopes to raise $100,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation by asking fans to donate on social media and at each park he visits. Levine survived cancer as a child and had his own Make-A-Wish experience, opening for comedian Jim Gaffigan when he was 15.

Levine has confirmed dates for games with 46 teams — 12 in the major leagues, the rest with minor league teams ranging from the Alaska Sun to the Norwich, Connecticut Sea Unicorns to the Akron, Ohio RubberDucks. He will also throw out the first pitch for the Durham Bulls, of “Bull Durham” fame.

At least four of the pitches will take place during the teams’ Jewish heritage nights. Levine said his Jewish background helped inspire the project.

“A lot of stuff I’ve done has had a volunteerism element that is definitely from the Jewish heritage side of myself,” he said.

Read more about the comedian and his big pitch here.

Halftime report

HELLO, BUENOS AIRES. Israel’s soccer association signed an agreement this week with CONMEBOL, the South American soccer federation, which may pave the way for Israel to compete in future editions of the federation’s prestigious continental tournaments, the Copa America and the Copa Libertadores.

GOODBYE, O.J. O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star whose 1995 murder trial riveted the world, died this week at 76 years old after a bout with cancer. Simpson — who was famously “not a Jew” — had been accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, but was ultimately acquitted after employing a “Dream Team” of lawyers that included prominent Jewish attorneys Alan Dershowitz, Robert Shapiro and Barry Scheck. JTA covered Goldman’s unveiling in Los Angeles at the time.

OUCH. New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes will miss the rest of the season, which ends next week, after undergoing shoulder surgery on Wednesday. The 22-year-old had been leading the Devils with 27 goals this year. He is expected to be ready for the beginning of next season.

ON THE MOVE. With March Madness over, the college basketball world is in the midst of its post-season coaching merry-go-round. Former Indiana State coach Josh Schertz, who had been a finalist for the Jewish Coaches Association’s top award, has been hired by Saint Louis University. Schertz led Indiana to its first 30-win season in 45 years and has talked about growing up Jewish.

CHECKMATE. Jewish teen Caleb Levitan has made history in South Africa, becoming the youngest person to make the country’s Chess Olympiad team. Levitan, 13, came in second at the South African Closed Chess Championships earlier this month, securing his spot on the team that will compete at the Chess Olympiad global tournament in Budapest in September.

BUY ME SOME PEANUTS AND BBQ. Cleveland’s famous kosher barbecue spot Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ has returned to Progressive Field after a five-year hiatus. The restaurant has a stand at the stadium, offering Guardians fans kosher hot dogs, sausages and other classic ballpark fare such as pretzels and popcorn.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

⚾️ IN BASEBALL…

Max Fried takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Miami Marlins. Dean Kremer toes the rubber for the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at 4:05 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garrett Stubbs and the Philadelphia Phillies host Rowdy Tellez and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series this weekend. Tellez made headlines this week when he came to the defense of his teammate, All-Star closer David Bednar, who had faced boos after a blown save. Kevin Pillar, the recently called-up Jared Shuster and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds this weekend.

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

The NBA regular season ends on Sunday, and among the Jewish players, only Domantas Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, is poised to make the playoffs. Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings host the Phoenix Suns tonight at 10:30 p.m. and the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards play tonight at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Bulls and Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Boston Celtics. Amari Bailey and the Charlotte Hornets face the Celtics tonight at 7:30 p.m. and the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday at 1 p.m.

🏒 IN HOCKEY…

Jason Zucker and the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8:30 p.m. Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators host Jordan Harris and the Montreal Canadiens Saturday at 7 p.m. Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers host Quinn Hughes, Mark Friedman and the Vancouver Canucks Saturday at 10 p.m. The PWHL will return this week after a monthlong break for the IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship. Team USA, which features goaltender Aerin Frankel, plays in the semifinals Saturday at 3 p.m. The bronze and gold medal games will be Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

⚽️ IN SOCCER…

Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest, who remain on the verge of relegation from the Premier League, face the Wolves Saturday at 10 a.m. In the MLS, Steve Birnbaum of D.C. United, DeAndre Yedlin of Cincinnati and Daniel Edelman of the New York Red Bulls all play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Zac MacMath and Real Salt Lake host Columbus Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

⛳️ IN GOLF…

Max Homa is competing in the vaunted Masters tournament this weekend. As of press time, Homa is currently tied for first place.

See you soon!

Thanks for reading! The Jewish Sport Report will be taking a pre-Passover hiatus next week as your intrepid reporter travels to visit family. Happy Passover to those who celebrate, and we’ll be back with more Jewish sports news on April 26!