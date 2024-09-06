How has your life changed since Oct. 7? We want to know.

Since Oct. 7, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency has reported about the many ways in which the world has changed — from campus conflicts to international politics to arts and culture.

Now, as the one-year anniversary of Oct. 7 approaches, we want to understand this moment from a new perspective: yours.

Has your life, experience or outlook changed in any way, big or small, because the events of Oct. 7 and its aftermath? Please tell us about it by completing this short survey.

We’ll share the responses we receive as part of our retrospective of the year since Oct. 7. Thank you for sharing.

