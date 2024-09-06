The Jewish Sport Report: Jewish and Israeli Paralympians had a big week in Paris

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

Hello and happy Friday! We’ve got a jam-packed newsletter for you today, from a string of medals at the Paris Paralympics to an Israeli soccer club’s tribute to its devoted fan, slain hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

The Jewish and Israeli Paralympic medalists in Paris

While Israel endured a difficult week at home, its Paralympians in Paris gave their fellow Israelis something to celebrate. As of press time, Israel has won 10 medals — far behind China, which is leading with 184, but good for a place in the top 30 countries so far.

Last weekend, as Israel reeled from the murder of six hostages in Gaza, which spurred widespread protests and labor strikes, Israelis won a number of medals in rowing and swimming.

“We had in mind to give pride to the country,” said Israeli Paralympic rower Shahar Milfelder, who won her first career medal on Sunday. “I cried in the morning from the hard news and now I cry from the good news and send the biggest hug I can to the families of the hostages and to all the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Milfelder and her rowing partner, Saleh Shahin, took bronze in the PR2 mixed double sculls.

Also on Sunday, four-time Paralympic rower Moran Samuel won her third career Paralympic medal and first-ever gold, in the PR1 women’s single sculls.

Swimmer Mark Malyar won bronze on Saturday in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S8, his fourth career medal. Ami Dadaon won three more medals this week to add to his gold from last week — gold in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S4, silver in the men’s 150-meter individual medley SM4 and bronze in the men’s 50-meter freestyle S4.

On Thursday, Israel’s women’s goalball team won silver, its first-ever medal in the sport. And wheelchair tennis player Guy Sasson won bronze in quad singles, three months after he had won his first Grand Slam in the same stadium.

On the U.S. side, Jewish athletes Ezra Frech and Ian Seidenfeld took home medals this week. Frech, the 19-year-old track and field star, won gold medals on back-to-back days in the men’s 100-meter and the high jump, his first two career medals. Seidenfeld won bronze Thursday in table tennis.

Paralympic Scorecard

The Paralympics conclude on Sunday, but not before a few final competitions where Israeli athletes could medal. Here are some to watch (all times ET):

🛶 Israeli Irina Shafir has advanced to the semifinal in the women’s va’a single 200-meter VL2 canoe event, which is Saturday at 4:28 a.m. If she advances to the final, it would be at either 5:44 a.m. or 5:52 a.m.

🏊 Israeli Ariel Malyar will be competing in the men’s 50-meter backstroke S4. Heats are Saturday at 4:38 a.m., followed by the final at 12:58 p.m.

🛶 Israeli Talia Eilat has advanced to the semifinal in the women’s kayak single 200-meter KL2 competition, which is Sunday at 4:14 a.m. Finals are at 5:33 a.m. and 5:41 a.m.

Halftime report

ANOTHER FOOTBALL PUNT. As we reported last week, FIFA was expected to announce a ruling on the Palestinian bid to ban Israel from international soccer, with a self-imposed deadline of Aug. 31. FIFA has instead postponed its decision yet again, this time until October. Read more about the controversy here.

CRISTALL CLEAR… Jewish NHL prospect Andrew Cristall is entering his second season in the pros, and the 2023 second-round pick is reportedly making serious progress toward his impending NHL debut and could shine at training camp ahead of the season opener. Washington Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said he’d “love to see” Cristall “make it hard” on the Caps to send him back to the junior level for another season.

…AND A CRYSTAL BALL. Jewish goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest. Turner, who lost his starting role with Nottingham Forest last season, will compete for the top job with his new Premier League squad. The team’s next match is Sept. 14.

RAISE A CUP. Jewish golfer Max Homa was selected to represent the U.S. team at this month’s Presidents Cup, the biennial tournament between America and an international opponent, which this year will be hosted in Montreal. Homa, who is currently the No. 22-ranked golfer on the PGA Tour, also competed in the event in 2022. The U.S. has won 12 of the 14 tournaments, with one tie and one loss.

MR. OCTOBER. Longtime Jewish Yankees radio voice John Sterling, who had announced his retirement in April, will be back on the airwaves to call Yankees’ playoff games on WFAN this October, according to The Athletic. The 86-year-old, who had called Yankees games for 36 years, will reunite with his longtime broadcast partner, fellow Jewish Yankees legend Suzyn Waldman.

Hapoel Jerusalem honors its “friend in the stands,” Hersh Goldberg-Polin

As tributes poured in this week for slain Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, much attention was paid to the 23-year-old’s love of soccer.

In the 11 months since Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, Hapoel Jerusalem, his favorite team, had been a vocal advocate for his release, constantly posting about him on social media and encouraging fans to protest for his freedom. His name and face were commonplace on banners and signs at the team’s Teddy Stadium.

“We’re brokenhearted,” Tal Ben Ezra, a Hapoel Jerusalem executive, told Haaretz. “It’s our friend in the stands. We got to know the family over the past year. We were in close contact with [Hersh’s mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin], and she also became a part of our family… We used all our platforms to call for his release.”

Days after Goldberg-Polin’s funeral, the team unveiled a new jersey honoring their beloved fan. The top features Goldberg-Polin’s face accompanied by the phrases “May your memory be a revolution” and “a child of light, love and peace” in Hebrew.

Click here for more on Goldberg-Polin’s relationship with his favorite team.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

⚾️ IN BASEBALL…

Dean Kremer starts for the Baltimore Orioles tonight at 7:05 p.m. against their division rival Tampa Bay Rays. Max Fried takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:20 p.m. against Spencer Horwitz and the Toronto Blue Jays. Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros host Joc Pederson and the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

⚽️ IN SOCCER…

Daniel Edelman and the New York Red Bulls host Sporting KC Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Remembering a historic day in Jewish sports history

On Sept. 4, 1972, Jewish swimmer Mark Spitz did something no Olympian had ever done before: He won his seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics, setting a world record in each event. Spitz’s seven gold medals at one Olympics stood as the record for 36 years, until fellow U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps won eight in 2008. Spitz, who is now 74, would go on to win 11 career Olympic medals in all, including nine golds, which ties him for second all-time.

Spitz’s historic performance in 1972 proved to be a bright spot in an otherwise dark Games for Jews: The day after Spitz won his seventh medal, 11 Israelis were murdered in the Olympic Village in the Munich Massacre.