Prominent NYC synagogue reveals sexual assault allegation against its renowned late rabbi

A vibrant New York City synagogue is removing the name of its former rabbi from a prestigious rabbinic training program after determining that a sexual assault allegation against him was credible.

Rabbi Marshall T. Meyer led B’nai Jeshurun on the Upper West Side from 1985 until his death in 1993 and has become synonymous with its revival, after transforming the congregation from a sleepy Conservative synagogue into an independent community bustling with attendees of all ages. Meyer was also known as a pioneer in interfaith relations and for his work as a human rights activist, including against the “Dirty War” in Argentina.

Now, according to B’nai Jeshurun, a years-long process has concluded that Meyer may have sexually assaulted an adult who was a congregant in the 1980s.

According to a community-wide email sent Wednesday, a person who was involved in the synagogue at that time reported several years ago that Meyer had “sexually assaulted them by engaging in non-consensual contact.” The email did not offer additional details about the allegation. Since then, according to the email, the synagogue’s leaders engaged in a “restorative justice process” supported by two groups with expertise helping Jewish organizations navigate misconduct allegations.

“Although it is no longer possible to speak with Rabbi Meyer, we found the report credible that he abused his position of power,” said the email, signed by Rabbis Rolando Matalon and Felicia Sol, along with board president Ilene Rosenthal and board chair Suzanne Schechter. (Matalon, following his 1986 ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary, shared the pulpit with Meyer.)

“While this relates to a historical incident, our sense of responsibility remains as strong today as if it occurred recently. The thought that anyone could be harmed in our community is painful,” they wrote. “We thank the individual for coming forward to report their experiences and providing us with the opportunity to address the harm caused. We offer our deepest apology on behalf of B’nai Jeshurun.”

Representatives for B’nai Jeshurun did not respond to a request for comment.

The revelation makes B’nai Jeshurun the latest among Jewish institutions to reckon with allegations about inappropriate behavior by former leaders who have since died. The Reform movement commissioned an investigation that reported in 2021 that the leaders of its New York rabbinical school for more than three decades had engaged in misconduct, including the sexual assault of students.

That investigation was spurred by a recent societal movement to prevent abuse and improve the response to allegations of abuse. In its letter, B’nai Jeshurun said it had already taken on changes in recent years meant to ensure a safe environment.

In addition to having the synagogue’s rabbinic internship named for him, Meyer is also the namesake of a rabbinical school he founded in Argentina and of social justice retreats operated by the Interfaith Center of New York City.

After serving as the personal secretary to the famed Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, Meyer spent 25 years as a rabbi in Buenos Aires, where he grew his Conservative synagogue to have more than 1,000 members and also helped the community navigate political instability. He served as spiritual advisor to the Jewish journalist Jacobo Timerman, arguably the most famous prisoner taken captive during the Dirty War, a repressive and violent campaign waged by the military junta from 1974 to 1983. Meyer helped organize Timerman’s release and exile in Israel and accompanied him on his return to the country in the 1980s as Argentina began to face down its recent past. Timerman dedicated his book to Meyer.

Returning to his native New York after a year at American Jewish University in Los Angeles, Meyer poured himself into interfaith work and activism. He gained repute for inviting Palestinians to speak during services, for welcoming gay congregants and for his captivating sermons.

Today, B’nai Jeshurun is known for its spirited worship services, which include communal dancing and spiritual music. Its Moorish Revival sanctuary also serves as a Jewish events space and provided the synagogue setting for the 2000 film “Keeping the Faith.” Its rabbinic internship, considered one of the most desirable placements for seminary students in New York, has dozens of alumni working in synagogues and Jewish organizations around the world.

The internship will get a new name, according to the synagogue’s announcement. Other changes could be forthcoming, according to the community letter, which said, “As we move forward, we will continue to reflect on how and when Rabbi Meyer’s contributions are acknowledged in our community.”

The synagogue has contracted a law firm that specializes in investigating misconduct allegations, Cozen O’Connor’s Institutional Response Group, to further assess claims against Meyer and B’nai Jeshurun. Anticipating that the revelations could be painful for some in the community, it has also scheduled a meeting for members who knew Meyer personally.

“We know this is a lot to take in,” the letter said. “Our rabbis are here to provide pastoral care related to this matter. We are here to listen and support.”