The 11-year-old son of a cantor makes a splashy NYC theater debut in ‘Drag: The Musical’

It is, perhaps, no great surprise that the son of a talented cantor would grow up chanting prayers during Shabbat and holiday services. Or that Yair Keydar, 11, might perform Hebrew and Yiddish songs during concerts at various Jewish venues.

What could not have been anticipated, however, is that Keydar — known for his stirring renditions of “Oseh Shalom” and “Hashkiveinu” during services — would make his New York stage debut in an off-Broadway show called “Drag: The Musical.” The loud, fun, flashy production is about two rival drag queens who open competing clubs across the street from each other; the show opens and closes with voiceover messages from one of its producers, Liza Minnelli.

“It’s definitely super-different,” Keydar said, describing what it’s like to perform in what some might consider a risqué off-Broadway play after a lifetime in synagogues. “I mean, I’m dancing in a tutu in this show!”

Keydar’s somewhat unlikely journey into the world of musical theater began on the bimah. His Israeli-born parents met in the U.S., and a decade ago, his mother, Magda Fishman, became the cantor at Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut. (His father, Zarin Keydar, is a global technical solution manager.) As soon as their young son could walk, he would run up to his mother during services and try to grab the microphone — a not-so-subtle foreshadowing of what was to come.

“The first time I remember singing in public, my mom did an interfaith event at a church, and wanted me to do a duet with her in front of about 500 people,” Keydar said in a recent interview.

Just how old was he at the time? “Three and a half,” he said.

In 2019, Fishman was hired by Rabbi David Steinhardt of the B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton, the largest Conservative synagogue in South Florida. Steinhardt and I have been close friends since our Camp Ramah days in Palmer, Massachusetts in the 1960s. As a New Yorker who winters in Florida and often attends B’nai Torah, I was captivated by the cantor’s soaring vocals and vast, diverse repertoire of music.

At the same time, I began paying attention to the budding talent of her towheaded son. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of in-person Shabbat services, I would watch Fishman and Keydar from their home on Zoom, singing their hearts out as if they were at Carnegie Hall.

It was clear something special going on with this prodigy, who was then just 7 years old.“In addition to his beautiful voice and sweetness, Yair has always been authentic, respectful, and kind,” Steinhardt said. “And he’s an extraordinary performer.”

After years of attending the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca, Keydar added voice, acting and dance classes at the after-school Broadway Bound Academy. While originally focused on singing, “I started acting, and it just kept on going, and that’s when I realized I love it,” Keydar said.

In 2023, Fishman and Keydar came to Manhattan to perform in the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s “New York Sings Yiddish!,” a massive singalong in Central Park. The duo wowed the 4,000 in attendance that evening with what was possibly the most joyous version of “Chiribim, Chiribom” since it was first recorded by the legendary Cantor Moishe Oysher in 1931.

In May of this year, Keydar received rave reviews for his portrayal of Professor Harold Hill at the Broadway Bound Academy’s production of “The Music Man.” Having acquired a manager and agent in recent years, a life-changing phone call came in an unexpected location. “I was shopping with my dad at Walmart, and both my manager and agent wanted to talk with us,” Keydar said. “We went to the back of the store where they were restocking things, and they told me I had booked the role of Brendan in ‘Drag: The Musical.’ I wanted to scream it to everybody! It was such a surreal moment.”

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

It was also a vindication of Keydar’s commitment to performing. For years, he said, many of his schoolmates “didn’t get it.”

“Especially me as a boy doing dance in school instead of P.E., I’m not going to say I was bullied, but I got teased for it,” he said. “And I just feel like, I don’t bully people for playing football and soccer; you have your thing, and I like singing, dancing and acting. But my close friends, they get it.”

After several weeks of previews, “Drag” opened in October. Keydar alternates in the role of Brendan — a 10-year-old who finds himself drawn to the sparkly sunglasses and glittery outfits of the drag queens — with another young Jewish actor, Remi Tuckman.

In addition to fulfilling his theater dreams, Keydar is also excited about living, with his father, in Manhattan. “I love New York,” the newly minted Hell’s Kitchen resident, who is continuing his studies at a Florida virtual school, said. “It’s so much fun. It’s my first experience with city life.”

Keydar said that his “Drag” character resonates deeply with him. “It’s a powerful character, and it relates to me in many ways,” he said. “I think it encourages other kids to be who they are.”

Audiences and reviewers are loving the campy show, and Keydar has received extravagant praise. “Keydar sings like an angel,” Chip Deffaa of TheaterScene.net wrote. “He has only two numbers. But no one in the show earned greater applause than this young boy, now making his New York stage debut. Just a beautiful, unspoiled — and sweetly tender — performance. No attitude. No guile. Just singing from the heart.”

Rave reviews are wonderful — but what matters more to Keydar is the feedback from the well-known actors who are his co-stars. Brendan’s conservative, uptight dad is portrayed by Joey McIntyre, the actor/singer/songwriter who gained instant fame at age 12 when he joined the late-1980s boy band New Kids on the Block. “He’s lovely,” McIntyre, the father of three teenagers, told me about Keydar. “And I’m not just saying that. He’s incredibly talented and really funny. I admire his work ethic, and his joy for what he does. I’m very happy for him.”

Actor/singer/dancer Nick Adams, a Broadway mainstay since 2007, dazzles in the role of drag queen Alexis Gillmore, who is also Brendan’s uncle. “I see a lot of myself in him, especially in this role,” Adams said of Keydar. “Just wanting to perform at that age, and to explore theater. I’m very surprised at his presence on stage; he’s really in the moment with me. It’s a gift to work with him, I’m very thankful we have him, and I don’t want him to get too old!”

Acclaim is coming from all corners. In honor of the hit movie “Wicked,” Keydar recorded a cover of a song from the musical, “The Wizard and I,” written by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (who also wrote the music for “Godspell,” “Pippin,” “Prince of Egypt” among others).

I thought that Schwartz might enjoy seeing how Keydar performed the song, so I sent him the YouTube link. The multiple Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe winner loved the boy’s rendition, writing: “Yair is an extraordinary young talent with a beautiful voice, and a remarkably mature knowledge of how to use it.”

Back in Boca — where Keydar’s mom continues to work as a cantor — Steinhardt said that most B’nai Torah members are ecstatic over Keydar’s success, and at least two dozen have come to New York to see the show and kvell. “Our congregation is very proud of him,” he said. “His endearing personality has made him feel like the young son of so many people in our community.”

As for Keydar, he’s clear about his future. “This is my dream,” he said. “This is what I’ve been working towards. I can’t wait to continue and do more and see what’s next.”

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

“Drag: The Musical” has an open-ended run at Manhattan’s New World Stages (340 West 50th St.). Yair Keydar is currently scheduled to perform in the show until the end of March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

