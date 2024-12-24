US ambassador to Israel calls Gaza famine warning ‘inaccurate,’ prompting review

Jack Lew, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said that a humanitarian group’s report on famine conditions in northern Gaza was “outdated and inaccurate” because its population figures were incorrect.

The group now says it is reviewing its assessment, and will release an update next month.

Lew was responding to a Monday report by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network that said, based on several factors, that “the food consumption and acute malnutrition thresholds for Famine (IPC Phase 5) have now been surpassed in North Gaza Governorate.” It warned that additional famine conditions could be met as soon as next month.

The group does not have a presence on the ground in Gaza, and Lew released a statement Tuesday saying the population figures cited in the report were out of date, impacting its conclusions. The report cited two population estimates — one of 65,000-75,000 people from November, and another more recent one of 10,000-15,000.

Lew claimed that the larger figure was “the basis of the report” but that the lower figure was a better estimate, citing a range of 7,000-15,000 based on Israeli and United Nations sources.

“We have worked closely with the Government of Israel and the UN to provide greater access to the North Governorate,” Lew said. “At a time when inaccurate information is causing confusion and accusations, it is irresponsible to issue a report like this. We work day and night with the UN and our Israeli partners to meet humanitarian needs — which are great — and relying on inaccurate data is irresponsible.”

Now, a notice at the top of the humanitarian group’s Gaza webpage says the Monday report “is under further review and is expected to be re-released with updated data and analysis in January.”

The report was the latest in a series of assessments from humanitarian groups this year warning of dire humanitarian conditions and impending famine in Gaza, with the United States calling on Israel to do more to let in aid. Recent reports have said Israel is clearing out portions of northern Gaza, prompting criticism and accusations of misconduct, including from a former Israeli defense minister.

Israel has said that it is not hindering the delivery of aid and has accused Hamas of stealing it. In response to a warning from the Biden administration earlier this year, Israel said it would take additional measures to let in humanitarian aid.

Last month, the White House did not follow through on an October threat to cut military assistance if more humanitarian supplies did not flow into Gaza, saying Israel had taken action to increase the flow of aid.

