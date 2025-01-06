Adrien Brody wins Golden Globe for portraying Holocaust survivor and architect in ‘The Brutalist’

“The Brutalist,” an epic about a Holocaust survivor and acclaimed architect in the postwar United States, had a big night at the Golden Globe Awards, taking home prizes for best motion picture drama as well as for its director, Brady Corbet, and star, Adrien Brody.

Kieran Culkin also won an award for his performance in “A Real Pain,” a film about two cousins on a tour of Holocaust sites in Poland.

“The Brutalist,” a three-and-a-half-hour epic, stars Brody as an architect who survived the Holocaust and immigrated to the United States, and follows him as he works to finish a major project. In his acceptance speech for the award for best actor in a motion picture drama, Brody said the film was “a story about the human capacity for creation” and said it mirrored his own family’s immigrant story.

“The character’s journey is very reminiscent of my mother’s and my ancestral journey of fleeing the horrors of war and coming to this great country, and you know, I owe so much to my mother, my grandparents for their sacrifice,” he said. “I hope that this work stands to lift you up and to give you a voice.”

The film comes more than two decades after Brody won accolades, including an Oscar, for his portrayal of a man surviving the Holocaust in “The Pianist.”

Culkin, the “Succession” star who co-starred in “A Real Pain” with Jesse Eisenberg, won the award for best supporting actor in a movie. Eisenberg was nominated for best leading actor in a comedy or musical as well as for best screenplay, but did not win.

