Joaquin Phoenix, Ilana Glazer and hundreds of Jewish celebrities and rabbis ‘say no to ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza in full-page NYT ad

Dozens of Jewish celebrities and artists, as well as hundreds of rabbis, took out a full-page ad in The New York Times Thursday to object to ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

The ad is a response to President Donald Trump’s calls to permanently relocate the entire population of Gaza, a proposal he has doubled down on repeatedly since taking office last month. This week, he said in a Fox News interview that Palestinians from Gaza would not have a right to return to the territory after it is rebuilt, “because they’re going to have much better housing… I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

The brief text of the ad on page A7 reads, “Trump has called for the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. Jewish people say NO to ethnic cleansing!”

350 rabbis took out this full-page ad in @nytimes today opposing Trump’s plans for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza. ➡️ Add your voice to theirs, go to https://t.co/oMAz1jaMnZ

➡️ Go to https://t.co/v6qeZNhPQi#SayNoToEthnicCleansing #GazaIsNotForSale pic.twitter.com/HwRG7jWz0r — Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (@JFREJNYC) February 13, 2025

The lead signatories are dozens of Jewish actors, artists and public figures, including Joaquin Phoenix and his siblings Summer and Rain, Ilana Glazer, Eric André, Morgan Spector, Tony Kushner, Jonathan Glazer, Larry Charles, Naomi Klein, Peter Beinart, Tavi Gevison and Wallace Shawn. Many on the list have previously spoken out in support of the Palestinians in public forums.

The public figures are followed by a list of hundreds of rabbis. That roster includes both a who’s-who of Jewish left-wing activism and the names of prominent liberal pulpit rabbis across the country, many of whom have been vocally supportive of Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.

The rabbis’ list includes Sharon Brous, Amichai Lau-Lavie, Amy Eilberg, Sally Priesand, Elyse Wechterman, Dan Wolpe, Jill Jacobs, Alissa Wise, Brant Rosen, Francine Roston, Lizzi Heydemann, Roly Matalon, Susan Talve and Sharon Kleinbaum.

The ad’s website says donations from the project go to the In Our Name Campaign, an initiative founded by Jews in philanthropy who sought to raise $10 million for “organizations that support Palestinian-led efforts to build safety, dignity, and self-determination in Palestine” as well as pro-Palestinian organizing in the United States.

Since Trump first proposed depopulating Gaza, a range of liberal Jewish groups have objected to the plan. His proposals for the territory have drawn sharp backlash globally and some skepticism within his own party. Right-wing Jewish groups, as well as the Israeli government, have welcomed the idea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

