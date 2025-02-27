17-year-old critically injured in car-ramming attack in Israel

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured, along with 12 others who were wounded, when a Palestinian man rammed his car into an Israeli bus stop.

Police are treating the ramming as a terror attack.

The incident Thursday night, the beginning of the weekend in Israel, occurred at a junction roughly midway between Tel Aviv and the northern port city of Haifa. It comes a week after bombs exploded on three empty buses in the Tel Aviv suburbs, prompting the Israeli military to increase its presence in the West Bank. It also comes near the end of a six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that may be extended.

The attacker, identified as a man, 53, from the West Bank city of Jenin who had been living illegally in Israel, drove his car into a crowd at the bus stop. He was subsequently killed by police after exiting his car holding a screwdriver.

The 17-year-old victim sustained injuries to her head and limbs, and was evacuated to a nearby hospital along with several other victims, according to Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency medical organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

