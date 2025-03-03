Arab Israeli killed in Haifa stabbing attack as Israeli-Palestinian tensions escalate

An Israeli man was killed in a stabbing spree in Haifa in what Israeli authorities are treating as a terror attack.

The attack on Monday happened one day after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire formally expired and tensions threatened to escalate in the region. Israel announced over the weekend that it would stop all entry of aid into Gaza as it seeks to pressure Hamas to accept a new proposal to extend the ceasefire.

The stabbing on Monday is the latest in a string of recent terror attacks in Israel. Last week, a 17-year-old was critically injured in a car-ramming at a bus stop. One week earlier, empty Israeli buses exploded in Tel Aviv-area parking lots one after another.

The victim on Monday was named as Hassan Karim Dhamshe, 70, from Kafr Kanna, an Arab town in northern Israel. The suspect, Druze Israeli Jethro Shahin, stabbed the victim in the back repeatedly, according to footage of the attack. The attacker was shot dead by a security guard.

A 15-year-old was also reportedly wounded in the attack.

The string of attacks has added to mounting Israeli-Palestinian tensions, as Israel and Hamas are at odds over the extension of the ceasefire that formally expired on Sunday. The initial plan for the ceasefire called for a second stage in which Israel would fully withdraw from Gaza in exchange for the release of the remaining living hostages held by Hamas.

Now, Israel is endorsing a new U.S. plan for an extension of the current ceasefire through the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began this weekend, and the end of Passover in mid-April. According to the proposal, Hamas would release half of all the hostages, living and dead, at the start of the new phase of the truce, and the other half at the end.

Hamas has rebuffed that proposal, calling on Israel to stick to the initial agreement.

