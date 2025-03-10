These are the 21 slates US Jews can vote for in the World Zionist Congress election

The World Zionist Congress election, which runs from March 10 to May 4, determines how $5 billion will be spent in Israel — and is seen as a referendum on the future of the country.

Jews in the United States can choose among 21 lists of candidates, or slates, each with a specific agenda and profile. There are options by denomination, demographics and outlook on Israel.

What is the World Zionist Congress and why does it matter? Here’s a primer.

Here are the slates on the ballot for U.S. voters and what they stand for.

Achdut Israel — Founded in response to the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, Achdut Israel is focused on supporting Israeli troops and land settlement, and “empowering Jewish communities worldwide through self-defense training and connection to their homeland.” Achdut is a Hebrew word that means “unity.”

AID Coalition (America-Israel Democracy) — One of two slates of Israeli immigrants to the United States, AID Coalition is aligned with the mass protest movement that’s been challenging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for the past several years and portraying his plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary as a power grab. The platform talks about supporting the recovery of communities attacked on Oct. 7 and safeguarding Israeli democracy.

Aish Ha’am — The Aish Ha’am slate is an initiative of Aish HaTorah, an outreach movement dedicated to promoting Orthodox Judaism. The slate’s platform focuses on pro-Israel advocacy, fostering Jewish unity, and promoting “timeless Jewish wisdom.” The list of candidates includes Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Harvard grad who sued his alma mater for its handling of antisemitism on campus and went on to endorse Donald Trump; and Lizzy Savetsky, a prominent right-wing pro-Israel social media influencer who recently ignited controversy by endorsing a speech by the late extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.

American Forum for Israel — A pro-settlement slate “guided by the enduring principles of the Torah,” American Forum for Israel is affiliated with Israel Beiteinu, the Israeli right-wing party that caters to Jews from the former Soviet Union led by Avigdor Liberman. Ideologically aligned with Netanyahu’s Likud in the past, Liberman broke with the prime minister years ago over conscription for Haredi Jews and the role of religion in public life.

Am Yisrael Chai — Aiming to represent Jewish college students and young professionals, Am Yisrael Chai is a new slate that focuses on pro-Israel advocacy, spreading Jewish pride, and promoting the “love of Torah and Judaism.”

ANU: A New Union — Primarily made up of millennial and Gen Z Jews, ANU, which means “We” in Hebrew, is a new left-wing slate. It supports the two-state solution; the independence of the Israeli judiciary amid a proposed overhaul of the system by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu; and a “pluralistic vision” for Israel and the Jewish community.

Beyachad — Hoping to amplify the voice of Russian-speaking Jews who live in the United States, Beyachad, or “together,” is a new slate led by Orthodox Jews. It emphasizes Jewish unity and traditional Jewish values, and seeks to “inspire the next generation to deepen their connection to Israel and Jewish heritage.

Dorshei Torah V’Tzion — A slate representing liberal Orthodox Jews and billing itself as “proven bridgebuilders,” Dorshei Torah V’Tzion supports a wide array of policies in areas like religious pluralism, female religious leadership and LGBTQ inclusion. It’s headed by Rabbi Avi Weiss and Rabba Sara Hurwitz, the founders of liberal Orthodox seminaries in New York City.

Eretz Hakodesh — This Orthodox slate debuted in the last election and stunned everyone with its strong showing by winning about 16% of the vote, enough for third place. Focused on “traditional religious values and Jewish rights in the entire Land of Israel,” the slate ran a negative campaign against Reform Judaism. The slate’s success helped the religious and right-wing bloc secure a majority of seats in the World Zionist Congress for the first time. Eretz Hakodesh means “the Holy Land.”

Hatikvah: The Progressive Slate — Endorsed by the umbrella organizations for Renewal and Reconstructionist Judaism, the National Council of Jewish Women and the liberal Israel lobby J Street, Hatikvah, or “the Hope” focuses on religious pluralism, protecting Israeli democratic norms, promoting human rights and opposition to Israeli settlements.

Herut North America — Promising “unapologetic Zionism,” Herut is the historic voice of Ze’ev Jabotinsky and revisionist Zionism at the World Zionist Congress, the same political movement that produced Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Party in Israel. Herut’s platform promises support for Jewish indigenous rights to the Land of Israel.

Israel365 Action — Affiliated with Israeli365, an advocacy group that aims to foster support for Israel among Christians and recently honored the far-right U.S. activist Steve Bannon, Israel365 Action is a new slate supporting exclusive Israeli control “throughout greater Israel” and opposing Palestinian statehood. Originally known as “One Jewish State,” the slate changed its name to clarify that former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who recently published a book called “One Jewish State,” is not part of the slate, though he has endorsed its platform. Some former members have accused the slate of a bait-and-switch because of the name change, and of soliciting Christian support in an election meant only for Jews — charges the slate denies.

Israeli American Council — One of the two new slates for Israeli immigrants to the United States, the Israeli American Council is affiliated with the eponymous right-wing advocacy group. Heading the list is Elan Carr, who served as special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism during Trump’s first presidency.

The Jewish Future — Advocating “centrist liberal Zionism,” the Jewish Future’s list includes Rabbi David Gedzelman, who is the president and CEO of the Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life, and therefore close to billionaire philanthropist and Birthright co-founder Michael Steinhardt; and U.S. Rep. Esther Panitch, a Democratic lawmaker representing parts of Georgia.

Kol Israel — Affiliated with the pro-Israel advocacy group StandWithUs and the Zionist youth movement Young Judea, Kol Israel, or “Voice of Israel,” is focused on Israel-Diaspora relations, combating antisemitism, and advancing moonshot ideas like bringing the Olympic games to Israel in 2048, Israel’s centennial. The slate includes a number of Jews who have risen to prominence as pro-Israel advocates since Oct. 7, including Columbia University lecturer Shai Davidai and influencer Montana Tucker.

Mercaz USA — The Zionist arm of Conservative Judaism, known internationally as Masorti Judaism, Mercaz, or “center” was the fourth largest vote-getter in the last election. It believes in an Israel that “celebrates democratic principles, embraces diverse Jewish traditions, and safeguards the rights, dignity and inclusion of all its citizens.”

Orthodox Israel Coalition – Mizrachi — Backed by the institutions of Modern Orthodox Judaism including Yeshiva University and the Orthodox Union, Mizrachi bills itself as a religious Zionist slate, which suggests right-wing politics. It promises to promote “timeless values of the Torah and the centrality of the Land and State of Israel in Jewish life.” It came in second place in the last election with almost 18% of the total vote.

Shas Olami — Affiliated with Israel’s Shas party, Shas Olami, or “Global Shas,” seeks to represent Sephardic Orthodox Jews in support of “traditional Jewish education and identity.”

Vision — Billing itself as a voice for young Jews, Vision is a right-wing slate that’s opposed to the two-state solution and is focused on “Jewish liberation, identity, and Israel’s legitimacy on campus.”

Vote Reform — The slate that won the largest share of votes in the last election, gaining 25% of available seats, Vote Reform represents the largest denomination of American Judaism. Representing left-wing views, the slate seeks “a ​​democratic, pluralistic, and vibrant Israeli society.”

ZOA Coalition — This staunchly right-wing slate is led by the Zionist Organization of America, which has been part of the World Zionist Congress since the beginning, 128 years ago. Standing in opposition to Palestinian statehood, the list is dedicated to “defending Jews, Jewish students, and the Jewish people’s rights to Israel-Judea-Samaria.”

