Man who made antisemitic threats against Sen. Jacky Rosen sentenced to almost 4 years in prison

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Las Vegas man who sent antisemitic death threats to Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Jewish Democrat, was sentenced to almost four years in prison Tuesday.

John Anthony Miller, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a federal official as well as two more charges related to the threats in December, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

The charges relate to a series of threatening messages left by Miller in October 2023, shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, on the office phone of Rosen, who has been a staunch Israel advocate.

In one of the Oct. 17 voicemails, Miller allegedly said, “You done picked your side, bitch, and you done chose evil. I don’t give a f— if you were born into it or not, bitch, you are f—ing evil, bitch, and we are going to exterminate you.”

Miller was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by a Nevada U.S. District court. He had also made threats against the family of another U.S. senator who was not named, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Miller’s lawyer, Jess Marchese, told the Associated Press that Miller struggles with addiction and was high on methamphetamine at the time of the crimes.

“I felt the sentence was a little harsh for a nonviolent offender with a minimal criminal record, but we respect the court’s ruling and look forward to John moving forward and dealing with his addiction,” Marchese said to the Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email