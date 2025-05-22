Will the Capital Jewish Museum shooting lead Trump to crack down even more on pro-Palestinian activists?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

WASHINGTON – In the weeks and months before Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were gunned down by a man who then shouted “Free Palestine,” President Donald Trump had already waged a battle on pro-Palestinian activism.

His administration sought to deport student activists. It froze billions of dollars in funding to universities, demanding reforms in how they address antisemitism. And on Thursday, it withdrew Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students.

Will the murder of the two Israeli embassy employees — by a gunman who allegedly said he “did it for Gaza” — prompt the president to intensify his crackdown?

Some Republican officials and conservative pro-Israel activists hope so.

“The fact of the matter is, the Palestinian cause is an evil one,” Rep. Randy Fine, a firebrand Jewish Republican from Florida, told Fox News.

On Wednesday night, he tweeted, “It is high time for us to acknowledge there is nothing peaceful about this movement and that these demons must be put down by any means necessary.”

He wasn’t alone.

“The ‘Free Palestine’ movement is fundamentally intertwined with support for barbaric terrorism,” said Rep. Pat Fallon, a Texas Republican. “The movement is anti-western and anti-semitic at its core. The U.S. should not tolerate these pro-Hamas agitators, whether on college campuses, on our streets, or in our government.”

Across an ocean, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adopted the same tenor, likening the attack, and the suspect’s slogan, to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack as well as Nazism.

“The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone – he wanted to kill Jews. And as he was taken away, he chanted, ‘Free Palestine!’,” Netanyahu said. “This is exactly the same chant we heard on October 7th.”

He added, “For these neo-Nazis, ‘Free Palestine’ is just today’s version of ‘Heil Hitler.’”

The Zionist Organization of America, a conservative group whose views often align with Trump’s, said the attack in Washington should be a predicate for further crackdowns.

“We must now double down to quash the terrorism-promoting demonstrations on college campuses,” it said in a statement. “This must stop! This only inspires hatred and violence against Jewish people and others. And we must support the deportation of illegal violent criminals.”

In the day since the shooting took place, a number of Jews have said the tragedy offers a grisly vindication to their warnings that chants such as “Free Palestine” and “Globalize the intifada,” common at campus encampments and other anti-Israel protests, could incite violence.

“There is a direct line between demonizing Israel, tolerating antisemitic hate speech in the public square, and violent action,” William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said on social media. “We are now witnessing the deadly consequences of months of relentless antisemitic incitement.”

The Trump administration has already shown a willingness to target speech it views as dangerous. Federal authorities recently interviewed former FBI director James Comey after he posted “8647,” a phrase suggesting that Trump should be removed from office and that Trump’s followers depicted as a call for assassination. No charges were filed although Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, called for Comey’s jailing.

When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz likened immigration agents to the Gestapo, a top Trump aide, Stephen Miller, who is Jewish, said, “This vile anti-American language can only be construed as inciting insurrection and violence.”

And on Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission launched a probe into Media Matters, a liberal media monitoring group, based on the allegation that its tracking of hate speech on X, which is owned by Trump’s billionaire senior aide Elon Musk, amounts to commercial interference.

In this environment, the killing of the Israeli embassy staffers will only harden positions on both sides, said Michael Koplow, the chief policy officer at the Israel Policy Forum whose doctorate was on political ideology.

“It’s only going to reinforce the divisions that we’ve already seen,” Koplow said in an interview. “People who support the administration’s what I would describe as a heavy handed approach to pro-Palestinian speech, to issues of protests on campus. this will provide plenty of fodder.”

Those who oppose the crackdown will say the suspect’s repetition of a commonplace phrase is less salient than his apparent support for extremist groups, a posture that, Koplow said, is not characteristic of the mainstream pro-Palestinian movement. (A range of vocally pro-Palestinian politicians condemned the murders as antisemitic; a fringe of social media users have celebrated the attack.)

“It seems that he has gone for years well beyond pro-Palestinian speech, and has advocated violence and openly supported Hamas and Hezbollah,” Koplow said, referring to social media accounts attributed to the alleged shooter.

There was no sign yet that the Trump administration was ready to cite the latest attack to further its crackdown, although President Donald Trump in a social media post attacked “radicalism.”

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” he wrote.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general, and Dan Bongino, the deputy FBI director, were focused in their statements on prosecuting the alleged killer.

“We will follow the facts, we will follow the law and this defendant, if charged, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Bondi said in a Wednesday night press conference.

“Targeted acts of anti-Semitic violence are typically carried out by spineless, gutless cowards,” Bongino said. “And the penalties will be harsh as we tighten up this investigation and run down any additional leads.”

A recent poll found that, 77% of Jewish voters are concerned about antisemitism on college campuses, but 64% disapprove of the job Trump is doing on the issue. Liberal-leaning Jewish organizations who decry what they see as Trump’s heavy hand have tussled in recent months with establishment organizations who have welcomed at least some of the measures.

Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, which has spearheaded criticism of Trump administration overreach in its handling of antisemitism, said she did not think Jewish opinion would budge on the issue, even after the shooting.

“The Jewish community in general has been able to hold two truths, that antisemitism is real, that our fears are legitimate – they were proven legitimate last night yet again,” she said in an interview. “And that the solution is not to undermine our democracy and our academic institutions.”

