U.S. aids in Israel’s defense, as Trump and Tehran exchange threats

U.S. officials confirmed over the weekend that America helped Israel stop drone and missile fire from Iran on Friday. In turn, Tehran reportedly issued a warning that it would take aim at U.S., British and French forces in the region if they assist Israel in thwarting future Iranian attacks.

The latest developments come as leaders in Washington and Tehran appear to be jostling over red lines to keep their countries out of a direct confrontation, even as Israel and Iran take turns escalating their attacks on each other.

From the get-go, the Trump administration sought to frame Israel’s strikes Thursday as a unilateral step, with no direct U.S. involvement – and has reportedly warned Iran not to attack U.S. forces, while also calling for a return to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program that President Trump says could end the fighting.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on his social media platform late Saturday night. “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict.”

Multiple media sources cited U.S. officials as saying American naval destroyers and air-defense systems helped Israel shoot down Iranian missiles Friday. The U.S. involvement followed an initial statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that appeared to distance the United States from the Israeli attacks, leaving open the quesiton whether the Trump administration would directly aid in Israel’s defense, or be content to condone or voice support for Jerusalem’s decision to strike.

