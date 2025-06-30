Marthe Cohn, survivor and nurse who spied for the French, dies at 105

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In November 1944, she joined the French Army as a nurse, but was soon transferred to the army’s intelligence service. She eventually crossed into German territory as the war was winding down. In her most storied piece of derring-do, she was able to report that the Siegfried Line, a German stronghold northwest of Freiburg, had been evacuated, and pinpoint the location of German troops lying in ambush in the Black Forest.

In 1945, the French Army awarded Marthe the Croix de Guerre. Germany also later awarded her The Cross of the Order of Merit, Germany’s highest honor.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Cohn told the Los Angleles Times in 2000. “I’m not a liar or an actor, but when your survival depends upon it… I did it for what Germans had done to us.”

Cohn lived in the United States beginning in 1956, and worked as a nurse anesthetist at Magee-Womens Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh. Only in 1999 did her children and grandchildren learn about her exploits during the war. In a 2002 she wrote a memoir with Wendy Holden, “Behind Enemy Lines.” That year she was awarded the title of Chevalier de la Légion d’honneu, the highest French order for military and civil merits

Her story was also told in a documentary, “The Accidental Spy.”

Cohn later worked as a research assistant in her husband’s neuroscience lab at UCLA/Drew Medical Center. In 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic, Cohn celebrated her 100th birthday in the driveway of her Los Angeles home, as a parade of well-wishers drove by in cars. A letter of congratulations from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin was read over a bullhorn and Cohn later received a phone call from both Rivlin and the president of Germany, as well as hundreds of emails.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Major Cohn, and their sons, Stephan and Remi.

