Americans’ support for Israel in Gaza plummets to record low, new Gallup poll finds

Just a third of Americans say they now support Israel’s actions in Gaza, and almost all of them are Republicans, a new poll finds.

The poll by Gallup is the latest in a series by the polling firm about U.S. attitudes about the war. Early on, in November 2023, it found that half of Americans approved of the actions Israel was taking in Gaza, and fewer disapproved. (Some said they did not know.) By last June, more Americans disapproved than approved, Gallup found, but there was still 42% approval.

Now, after more than a year later, the proportion of Americans who say they approve of Israel’s war in Gaza has fallen to 32%, according to the poll. Among Democrats, who started out at 36% approval, the proportion has fallen to just 8%.

The proportion of Republicans who approve of Israel’s actions in Gaza is at the same level today — 71% — as it was in November 2023, Gallup found. The gap was the largest partisan divide on the issue that the poll has ever found.

The poll was conducted July 7-21, starting when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington, D.C., and continuing during a period when concerns about a humanitarian crisis in Gaza were simmering but had not reached their current level. The results add to mounting signs of that Israel is losing the support it has long enjoyed among Democrats.

The poll also found both a plummeting approval rating for Netanyahu and sharp disapproval for Israel’s military actions in Iran among Democrats.