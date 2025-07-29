Jewish communal leader among victims in Manhattan mass shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jewish institutions in New York City are reeling after a prominent and beloved communal leader was among the victims of a mass shooting Monday in Midtown Manhattan.

Wesley LePatner, 43, was a board member for UJA-Federation of New York and The Heschel School, where her name is now listed as “z’l” in memoriam. She received UJA’s Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award in 2023.

She was also involved at Manhattan’s Altneu synagogue, according to co-founder Avital Chizik-Goldschmidt. She was married with children.

LePatner was the global head of core+ real estate and CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, one of the world’s largest investment firms, according to her Linkedin.

The shooting occurred at an office building in Midtown Manhattan that is home to the headquarters of the NFL and Blackstone. The alleged shooter, identified by authorities as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, killed four people, including a New York City police officer, and wounded a fifth before taking his own life.

While a motive has not been officially announced, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said police are investigating a note from the suspected gunman reportedly referring to potential links to the NFL and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease linked to head trauma.

“We’re still investigating, this is relatively new,” Adams said. “There’s no more than just a note at this time and as you indicated he talked about CTE.”