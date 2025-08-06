Anti-Jewish hate crimes reach record high in the United States, according to FBI

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hate crimes against Jews in the United States reached an all-time high in 2024, accounting for 70% of all religiously motivated hate crimes, according to FBI data released this week.

The new FBI report released Tuesday found that hate crimes against Jews accounted for over 17% of all reported hate crimes in the United States in 2024, marking a 16% rise from 1,998 anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2023 to 2,321 in 2024.

More than half of the incidents were related to vandalism, with “intimidation” the second-largest category. But about 200 were assaults of varying degrees, and 260 of the total incidents took place in synagogues.

The new data set adds to others showing that the number of antisemitic incidents has continued to rise since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit recorded 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the country in 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous year and a new all-time high for the group. (The group’s tally includes both criminal and non-criminal incidents.)

“The record-high number of anti-Jewish hate crime incidents tracked by the FBI in 2024 is consistent with ADL’s reporting and, more importantly, with the Jewish community’s current lived experience,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, Jewish Americans have not had a moment of respite.”

The FBI’s report does not stipulate how many of the anti-Jewish hate crimes were convicted in court, and also did not include statistics for some major cities that do not report hate crimes.