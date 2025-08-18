Jewish Democrat Jamie Raskin joins list of lawmakers backing bill to restrict arms transfers to Israel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Jewish Democrat in Maryland, has joined a growing list of Democrats backing a bill that would withhold the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel from the United States.

Raskin’s backing of the Block the Bombs Act last week comes amid a marked decline in Democratic support for Israel, as the war in Gaza wages on for its 22nd month.

Other prominent Jewish Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Sara Jacobs of California, Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont and Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, have also signed onto the legislation, which now has 34 sponsors.

Backing for the Block the Bombs Act among House Democrats follows record support from Senate Democrats for two resolutions blocking U.S. military sales to Israel last month. (The resolutions failed in the Republican-led Senate.)

Raskin was one of the first Jewish Democrats to depart from norms around support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas war. In November 2023, just one month into the war in Gaza, Raskin was one of the first Jewish Democratic House lawmakers to call for a ceasefire. In May 2024, he and Jacobs voted against sending additional emergency aid to Israel. And last December, he signed onto a letter to the Biden administration along with 76 other House Democrats accusing Israel of violating U.S. arms sales law.