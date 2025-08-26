Trump signs and NYC candidates opine on cash bail, a flashpoint in response to antisemitism

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 70 days to the election.

The candidates are reacting to Trump’s executive order on Monday that could cut federal funding to New York. The order threatened states that limit the use of cash bail in lower-level criminal cases.

The White House is likely to target New York, citing cases in the city when suspects were released without bail and subsequently accused of committing another crime.

If Trump decides to revoke federal grants, the NYPD could lose $200 million. Jessica Tisch, the Jewish NYPD Commissioner who has won praise from across the political spectrum, met with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi yesterday afternoon. She reportedly told Bondi that violent crimes in New York are at a record low and the city does not need National Guard troops, which Trump sent into Washington, D.C. and is threatening to send to other cities.

As governor, Andrew Cuomo eliminated cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies in 2019. While many progressive Jewish groups have stood by bail reform, we covered debates over the law among New York Jews after a suspect in a series of synagogue attacks was released without bail in 2021.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made several changes to Cuomo’s original law, and his opponents in the mayoral race are jumping on his record. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa said Cuomo’s bail reform “has been a disaster for New York,” while Mayor Eric Adams said “the former governor made a terrible mistake.”