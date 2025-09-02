Belgium will recognize Palestinian statehood at UN meeting, adding to pressure on Israel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Belgium has become the latest country to announce plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly this month in New York City.

In an announcement on X Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot said the recognition was intended to “increase pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas terrorists,” adding that Israel has violated its international obligation to “prevent any risk of genocide.”

Prévot stipulated that the move will only become official once “Hamas no longer has any role in managing Palestine” and all the Israeli hostages are released from Gaza.

“This is not about sanctioning the Israeli people but about ensuring that their government respects international and humanitarian law and taking action to try to change the situation on the ground,” she said.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever had previously joined German leaders in saying that recognizing a Palestinian state before Hamas’ deposal would be “pointless.” But his government faced fierce pressure for further action from its centrist and left-wing member parties that was alleviated by Prévot’s announcement.

She outlined 12 “firm” sanctions that will be implemented against Israel and Hamas, including bans on importing products from Israeli settlements and designating some Israeli ministers, violent settlers and Hamas leaders as “persona non grata.”

Belgium will also support the European Union suspending cooperation with Israel, including its trade pact known as the Association Agreement as well as research programs and technical cooperation.

The announcement makes Belgium the latest country to add to a growing list of planned support for Palestinian statehood at the U.N. General Assembly, following similar declarations from Australia, France, the United Kingdom and Canada. Currently, more than 140 countries recognize Palestinian statehood, making up three quarters of U.N. members.

Prévot also said the announcement would be joined by an “equally firm commitment” to calling for European measures to target Hamas as well as antisemitism within Belgium.

“Any antisemitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters will also be more strongly condemned,” the post read.

The announcement drew swift condemnation from far-right Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has faced travel bans in other countries that are seeking to pressure Israel.

“Self-righteous European countries that are being manipulated by Hamas — at the end they’ll discover terrorism on their own flesh,” Ben Gvir told the Associated Press.