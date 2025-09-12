My congregant was stabbed for being Jewish. What happened the next Shabbat was incredible.

On a recent Shabbat morning, we experienced something unforgettable in our synagogue.

Days earlier, a beloved member of our community had been stabbed in the Ottawa “Kosher Loblaws” for one reason only: because she is Jewish. I write to tell you what she taught us all.

She came to shul on Shabbat — the first Shabbat after the attack. She walked to the bimah (the central podium in the synagogue), surrounded by her husband, her daughter and her community standing as one family. She put her hand on the podium, and with her voice steady and her spirit unbroken, she recited the ancient blessing of HaGomel — thanking God for keeping her safe through a harrowing ordeal.

She did not come timidly. She came wearing the very Magen David that marked her as Jewish on that terrible day. She wore her necklace, remembering the hostages, proudly, defiantly. She stood tall, teaching all of us that we will never cower, never tremble. We will stand prouder, louder, stronger than ever before.

As she finished her blessing, the whole congregation thundered back with the traditional response: “May God continue to show that kindness to you.” And then, a voice rose: Am Yisrael Chai. The Nation of Israel lives.

At first, it was soft. Then louder. Then louder still. Until the whole room was singing, clapping, dancing, erupting with life, with strength, with pride. Am Yisrael Chai.

And when the song and the dancing quieted, we turned to welcome another woman — one who had just completed her conversion to Judaism, immersing in the mikvah, emerging as a proud Jew. Before becoming Jewish, one of the the last questions I ask is: Do you commit to being part of the Jewish people, even knowing the hardships and dangers that may come with it? Her emphatic yes brought her into our people — and in that moment, she joined her voice with ours in the eternal chorus: Am Yisrael Chai.

Two women.

One, attacked for being a Jew and standing prouder than ever.

One, choosing Judaism fully aware of its challenges and blessings.

Together, they embody the story of our people. We are here. We are strong. We are proud. We will not be broken.