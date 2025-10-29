Alabama man arrested for allegedly planning attacks on synagogues

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Alabama man was arrested this week for allegedly planning attacks on synagogues in Alabama and surrounding states as well as public figures.

Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 33, of Needham, Alabama, was arrested on Monday after the FBI and local agencies were alerted of “credible threats of violence” he made to local synagogues, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office announced in a post on Facebook.

During his arrest, law enforcement also seized “weapons, more than a suitcase full of ammo, body armor and other items related to the plans of violence” in Shoemaker’s possession, the office said.

Following an investigation, the Clark County Sheriff’s office said they believed Shoemaker had “intentions of not being taken alive” and potentially planned to attack “public figures” as well.

While the sheriff’s office said that federal charges were “likely,” Shoemaker was locally charged during his arrest with resisting arrest and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. It was not clear if prosecutors were seeking hate crime charges.

The Birmingham Jewish Federation appeared to call attention to Shoemaker’s arrest in a post on Facebook, writing that there was “no credible threat to our community at this time.”

“We are deeply grateful that swift and coordinated action by the FBI, state investigators and local law enforcement prevented what could have been a devastating act of violence,” the post read. “This incident is a sobering reminder that threats motivated by antisemitism and hate persist.”

In 2023, at least five Jewish congregations in Alabama received emailed bomb threats. In 2024, the state saw 67 antisemitic incidents overall, including four incidents where Jewish institutions were targeted, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual antisemitism audit.

Shoemaker is being held on $150,000 cash bond and is due to appear in court on Nov. 7.