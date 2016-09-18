NYC attack called ‘intentional’ but not terror-related

(JTA) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called an explosion on the West Side of Manhattan that injured at least 29 people “intentional” but not terrorist in nature.

One of the people injured in the Saturday night blast in a dumpster in the Chelsea neighborhood was injured critically. The injured included a pregnant woman and a couple driving by in a car, according to reports. The explosion blew out windows in the area and caused two nearby buildings to be evacuated.

Hours later a second device, believed to be a bomb made out of a pressure cooker, was found about four blocks away from the initial blast.

“There is no evidence at this point of a terror connection,” de Blasio said at a news conference after the explosion. “There is no specific and credible threat against New York City at this point in time from any terror organization.”

The United Nations General Assembly, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to open at the U.N. in New York City on Tuesday.

The trendy Chelsea neighborhood is home to restaurants and bars, shops, art galleries and businesses, including several entertainment spots popular with the gay community.

Earlier on Saturday, an explosion was detonated in a garbage can on the route of a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey. One of three pipe bombs placed in the receptacle blew up. The race was cancelled.

De Blasio told reporters early Sunday morning that there did not appear to be a link between the incidents in New York and New Jersey.