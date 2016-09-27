Reports: Houston shooter was wearing Nazi uniform

(JTA) — A troubled attorney who injured nine people during a shooting attack at commuters in a Houston neighborhood was wearing a military uniform with Nazi insignia.

The man, whose name has not been identified by police, was carrying two guns and 2,500 rounds of live ammunition when he was shot and killed by police Monday morning, according to reports.

One of the injured is in critical condition and another in serious condition, according to reports.

The Associated Press identified the man, using Texas motor vehicle records of a car, a Porsche, that police said belong to the shooter, as Nathan DeSai, 46, who reportedly lived in the condo complex that he was in front of while randomly shooting drivers.

DeSai’s law firm, which he ran with a partner, closed in February after 12 years in operation due to an economic downturn, according to the AP.

Perrye Turner, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston Division, told the AP that officials don’t believe the incident is tied to terrorism.

In addition to the vintage military uniform emblazoned with swastikas that the shooter was wearing, Nazi paraphernalia also was found in Desai’s apartment, according to local media reports. Other vintage military uniforms and other objects also were found by police in DeSai’s apartment, according to reports.