Palestinian boy, 14, gets 12 years in prison for stabbing attack on Israeli boy, 12

JERUSALEM (JTA) – A Palestinian boy, 14, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in a stabbing attack that injured two Israelis, including a 12-year-old boy.

Ahmed Mansara was sentenced Monday in Jerusalem District Court for the October 2015 attack. The court also ordered the teen to pay compensation to the boy and his other victim, a 30-year-old Israeli man.

Ahmed and his cousin, 15, chased after the boy, who was riding his bike, in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev. The older boy stabbed and seriously wounded the two victims.

Police shot and killed the cousin after he allegedly came at officers waving his knife. Ahmed was hit by a car and attacked by an angry crowd before being removed by police and treated in an Israeli hospital.

Shortly after his arrest, Ahmed reportedly said that he and his cousin had planned to kill a Jew in revenge for the treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and the believed change in the status quo at the Temple Mount. Later in his interrogation Ahmed changed his story, saying they only wanted to scare Jews.

In a closed-door hearing in September, the teen apologized to his victims and expressed remorse for the attack, The Times of Israel reported.