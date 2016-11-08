Israel’s World Cup soccer match in Albania moved over terror threat

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s World Cup soccer qualifier match against Albania will be moved to a different stadium in the Muslim country after warnings of a possible terrorist attack.

The game scheduled for Saturday will now be played in Tirana, the country’s capital, after being scheduled for the northwestern town of Shkodra.

Several arrests have been made over the threat, according to reports. Albanian media reportedly said that those arrested were members of the Islamic State terrorist organization.

The potential attack was discovered by Albanian security forces, who were assisted by international security agencies, including the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence and special operations organization.

Albanian security officials said it would be more difficult to protect the Israeli team in the small town than in the capital.