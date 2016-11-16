Jewish NY lawmaker blames swastika vandalism of apartment on Bannon appointment

(JTA) — New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who is Jewish and gay, discovered two swastikas carved into his Manhattan apartment building and blamed the vandalism on the appointment of former Breitbart News chair Stephen Bannon to a White House post.

“Swastika found in my apartment building this evening in Greenwich Village. Anti-Semite named to #Trump White House post. Connect the dots,” Hoylman posted Tuesday evening on Twitter along with a photo of the swastikas.

Hoylman lives in the Fifth Avenue building in Lower Manhattan with his partner and their daughter.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Bannon on Sunday as his chief White House strategist. Bannon has been accused of being part of a broad movement, the alt-right, which includes elements of racism and anti-Semitism, and has called Breitbart “a platform for the alt-right.”

The New York Police Department is investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

The incident comes three days after swastikas were drawn on the doors of students at The New School, which is located nearby. One of the vandalized suites was home to four Jewish students.