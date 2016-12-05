Jenna Jameson fires back at David Duke claim that Jews dominate porn

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has accused Jews of dominating the media and “international banking.” But his newest attack on Jews may be his most bizarre: that Jews dominate the porn industry.

((( Jenna Jameson ))) reveals ‘massive crush’ on Netanyahu Jews dominate porn – why are "Christians" ok with that?

https://t.co/BkD9nPkMna — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) December 5, 2016

Duke’s tweet was a response to former porn star and Jewish convert Jenna Jameson’s tweet on Sunday that she has a “massive crush” on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jameson’s tweet was inspired by Netanyahu’s comments at the annual Brookings Institution’s Saban Forum for Middle East Policy.

It's so apparent Trump and BeBe are going to be great friends…. I have to admit I have a massive crush on @netanyahu 😍 https://t.co/GYzdeddHqT — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) December 4, 2016

She didn’t confine her feelings to one tweet, and went on to say that Netanyahu is a “complete badass.”

And the fact that he's a complete badass https://t.co/yrHQqf9naj — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) December 4, 2016

Sarah is a very lucky woman 😉 https://t.co/R0t9VemrL6 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) December 4, 2016

Jameson, who converted to Judaism for her Israeli fiancé, diamond dealer Lior Bitton, frequently posts pro-Zionist content on her social media pages.

Definitely the definition of a hot Israeli man …. I'm luck I have one of my own 👌🏻 https://t.co/FPq4ynLSF7 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) December 4, 2016

She fired back at Duke late Sunday night.

I would prefer @DrDavidDuke never utter my name… https://t.co/GNqrXNwAXB — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) December 5, 2016

But Duke wouldn’t let the porn issue go, asking why it was anti-Semitic to “tell truth on the porn industry.”

Why it it anti-semitic to tell truth on the porn industry when they boast of it & their attacks upon "America's family friendly culture?" pic.twitter.com/zcsJ6wHiad — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) December 5, 2016

He even posted a gruesome image of Ron Jeremy, one of the most famous porn stars of all time (who happens to be a member of the tribe).

Ron Jeremy (real name Ron Jeremy Hyatt), arguably the "most famous porn star of all time" -> is Jewish. pic.twitter.com/Ub9cyv3gWA — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) December 5, 2016

Jameson told The Times of Israel that this was her “first welcome to being Jewish and hated for it.”

“Being targeted was something I knew would come but it still shocked me to be attacked by such an outspoken loathsome monster like David Duke,” Jameson said.

“My support of Israel is undying,” she added. “[I]f it means being targeted by evil anti-Semites, so be it.”