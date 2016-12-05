Jenna Jameson fires back at David Duke claim that Jews dominate porn
Menu JTA Search

Jenna Jameson fires back at David Duke claim that Jews dominate porn

Jenna Jameson

Former adult actress Jenna Jameson promoting her erotic novel “Sugar” at a Barnes and Noble in Los Angeles, Oct. 25, 2013. (Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has accused Jews of dominating the media and “international banking.” But his newest attack on Jews may be his most bizarre: that Jews dominate the porn industry.

Duke’s tweet was a response to former porn star and Jewish convert Jenna Jameson’s tweet on Sunday that she has a “massive crush” on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jameson’s tweet was inspired by Netanyahu’s comments at the annual Brookings Institution’s Saban Forum for Middle East Policy.

She didn’t confine her feelings to one tweet, and went on to say that Netanyahu is a “complete badass.”

 

Jameson, who converted to Judaism for her Israeli fiancé, diamond dealer Lior Bitton, frequently posts pro-Zionist content on her social media pages.

She fired back at Duke late Sunday night.

But Duke wouldn’t let the porn issue go, asking why it was anti-Semitic to “tell truth on the porn industry.”

He even posted a gruesome image of Ron Jeremy, one of the most famous porn stars of all time (who happens to be a member of the tribe).

Jameson told The Times of Israel that this was her “first welcome to being Jewish and hated for it.”

“Being targeted was something I knew would come but it still shocked me to be attacked by such an outspoken loathsome monster like David Duke,” Jameson said.

“My support of Israel is undying,” she added. “[I]f it means being targeted by evil anti-Semites, so be it.”

FB-f-Logo__blue_29 Never miss breaking news and other must-read features. Like JTA on Facebook »
Gabe Friedman is JTA's editorial assistant. Follow him on Twitter at @GabeFriedman563

Featured Stories

Breaking News