Shimon Peres’ son, granddaughter to light Hanukkah candles at White House

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The son and a granddaughter of the late Israeli President Shimon Peres reportedly will join the first family to mark Chanukah at the White House.

Nechemia “Chemi” Peres and Mika Almog will join President Barack Obama and wife Michelle for their last traditional Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the White House, Ynet reported Monday. Almog is an Israeli screenwriter and satirist.

Peres and Almog will visit the White House next week, when the ceremony will be held, according to the report. Christmas and Chanukah coincide this year.

They will bring with them a menorah passed down through the Peres family since the Holocaust, Ynet reported.